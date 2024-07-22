‘Kamala Harris easier to defeat’: Donald Trump after Joe Biden quits White House race

Minutes after US President Joe Biden dropped out of the US Presidential race and endorsed Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party, Republican nominee Donald Trump said that defeating Harris would be “easier” than the 81-year-old President. Donald Trump (AFP)

According to Trump, Biden is the “worst President in the history” of America, reported CNN.

“He (Biden) goes down as the single worst president by far in the history of our country,” the Republic nominee for the White House race told CNN.

He also called the US President “crooked” on his Truth Social network, adding that Biden was “not fit to run for President”.

“Crooked Joe Biden was not fit to run for President, and is certainly not fit to serve -- And never was! …We will suffer greatly because of his presidency, but we will remedy the damage he has done very quickly. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump's son Jr. called Harris “less competent” than Biden.

“Kamala Harris owns the entire leftwing policy record of Joe Biden. The only difference is that she is even more liberal and less competent than Joe, which is really saying something. She was put in charge of the border and we saw the worst invasion of illegals in our history!!!,” he wrote in a post on X.

Biden announced his decision to drop out of the US Presidential race, days after his poor performance during the debate with Donald Trump. According to Biden, this decision is in the “best interest” of the country and his party.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote in a letter posted on X.

The 81-year-old US leader also endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the presidential nominee for the Democratic party and urged the Democrats to come together and beat Donald Trump in the Presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies)