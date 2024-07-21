Joe Biden drops out of US presidential race amid mounting pressure from Democrats

US President Joe Biden on Sunday dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House amid the escalating pressure from Democratic allies pushing him to step down following the debate with Donald Trump. According to Biden, this decision is in the “best interest” of the country and his party. US President Joe Biden

Biden, who posted the letter of him stepping down in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), said that he would be speaking to the Nation later this week “in detail” about his decision.

“It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” he wrote.

Stating that America has made “great progress” in the last three and a half years, Biden wrote: “Today, America has the strongest economy in the world. We've made historic investments in rebuilding our Nation, in lowering prescription drug costs for seniors, and in expanding affordable health care to a record number of Americans. We've provided critically needed care to a million veterans exposed to toxic substances. Passed the first gun safety law in 30 years. Appointed the first African American woman to the Supreme Court. And passed the most significant climate legislation in the history of the world. America has never been better positioned to lead than we are today.”

“…I know none of this could have been done without you, the American people. Together, we overcame a once in a century pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. We've protected and preserved our Democracy. And we've revitalized and strengthened our alliances around the world,” he added.

The 81-year-old President further expressed his gratitude towards people and thanked his Vice President, Kamala Harris, for being an “extraordinary partner” in all the work during his tenure.

“…And let me express my heartfelt appreciation to the American people for the faith and trust you have placed in me. I believe today what I always have: that there is nothing America can't do - when we do it together. We just have to remember we are the United States of America,” he wrote.

Biden's decision to drop out of the Presidential race comes shortly after his disastrous debate with Trump that raised doubts about his fitness for office just four months before the election.

Following this, prominent Democrats stated that a different nominee, such as Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama, would have a better chance of beating Trump in November.