‘Pass The Torch Joe’: Democrat voters urge Biden to choose new presidential nominee in latest ad

Pass the Torch Joe is a campaign seeking the best Democratic nominee to beat Republican nominee Donald Trump, who it says is “an existential threat”. According to the group, there is a need for “the strongest possible ticket to maximise our chances of defeating him.”

Following Biden's lackluster debate performance against Trump, prominent Democrats stated that a different nominee, such as Kamala Harris or Michelle Obama, would have a better chance of beating Trump in November.

The video shared by the campaign on X, formerly known as Twitter, shows seven people, each praising Biden, but appealing to him to withdraw from the race in order to increase the Democratic Party's prospects of defeating Trump.

“President Biden, you saved democracy in 2020. Now you have a chance to do it again. It's time to #PassTheTorchJoe,” reads the caption of the video.

Hailing Biden for saving democracy in 2020, they say, “Now you have the chance to do it again. It's time to pass the torch and let us choose a new nominee.”

The want a candidate “who can bring new energy, new hope” and ensure that “Trump never gets near the White House again”.

“Our country's future is in your hands so please be the leader we know you are, pass the touch Joe,” they continued.

As the video comes to an end, a number of people can be heard saying “pass the torch” and waving signs with this message. The group's ad has garnered over 130.7K views and 1,000 likes so far.

Commenting on the ad, one X user wrote: “Good ad but rather than pick a new nominee it should have said, let Kamala step up. Joe has the chance to pass this torch to our first woman President. Now that’s a legacy.”

“Pass the torch and apologize for putting us in this mess,” another chimed in.

What is Joe Biden's take?

Without any official confirmation, CBS News reported on Thursday that Biden may declare his withdrawal from the 2024 race over the weekend, citing two unidentified House Democrats.

However, Biden's campaign team on Friday asserted that he will run as the Democratic Party nominee. “The president is in this race,” declared Jen O'Malley Dillon, Biden campaign chair, in an interview with MSNBC.

“He is clearly, in our impression...the best person to take on Donald Trump,” he added.

Meanwhile, the betting website Polymarket estimated that Biden's chances of winning the presidential election were just 5 per cent, far short of Trump's 63 per cent and Kamala Harris's 22 per cent.