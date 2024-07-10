Fox News trolls White House spokesperson, Karine Jean-Pierre, ‘who responds if nuke launched post 8pm?’

Fox News reporter Peter Doocy and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre engaged in a sharply worded and sarcastic exchange, focusing on President Biden's evening unavailability and who calls the shots if a nuclear threat arises after 8 pm, will it be the First Lady. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during the daily press briefing in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

Doocy's pointed question came just days after President Biden informed governors that he planned to limit his evening schedule to ensure he gets more sleep. This remark set the stage for Doocy's biting inquiry.

Peter opened his line of questioning with, "We know the president says his health is fine and it's just his brain..."

Karine swiftly interjected, "The president was joking, you know he loves to joke, and this was a joke. He says I look like a 40-year-old. So, you know he jokes, and this was a joke."

During his conversation with the governors, Biden had quipped, "I’m fine — I don’t know about my brain, though." Jen O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s campaign chairwoman, affirmed that the president was “clearly making a joke and then said, ‘All kidding aside.’”

Elevating his sarcasm, Peter continued, "[Biden’s] sharpest before 8:00 PM. So say that the Pentagon at some point picks up an incoming nuke. It's 11:00 PM. Who do you call? The first lady?”

Karine, visibly annoyed, retorted, “He has a team that lets him know of any news that is pertinent and important to the American people.”

Watch the brutal exchange between Fox News and the White House press secretary.

Prior to this White House had not officially commented on President's 8pm deadline whereas Biden campaign spokesperson, Kevin Munoz, argued that “President (George W.) Bush went to bed at 9, and President (Barack) Obama made dinner at 6:30.”

“Normal presidents strike a balance, and so does Joe Biden. Hardly the same rigour as Donald Trump, who spends half of his day ranting on Truth Social about plans that would cause a recession and the other half golfing.”