George Stephanopoulos makes damning prediction about Joe Biden's political future after ABC interview: ‘I don’t think…’

ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos said on Tuesday, July 9, that he believes Joe Biden will not be able to serve out a second term. This comes days after he conducted an interview with the president following the presidential debate, where Biden’s performance against Donald Trump was dubbed a disaster. George Stephanopoulos makes damning prediction about Joe Biden's political future after ABC interview (gstephanopoulos/Instagram, Photographer: Graeme Sloan/Bloomberg)

TMZ recorded Stephanopoulos answering a passer-by’s question about the commander in chief’s political future in Midtown Manhattan. “Do you think Biden should step down?” the anonymous person asked the 63-year-old. “You’ve talked to him more than anybody else has lately.”

“I don’t think he can serve four more years,” Stephanopoulos replied, following a pause.

“You don’t think he can serve four more years?” the questioner repeated. “All right, that’s an answer.”

George Stephanopoulos expresses regret

However, hours after the video surfaced, Stephanopoulos told Puck News in a statement that he regrets making the remark. “Earlier today I responded to a question from a passerby. I shouldn’t have,” he said.

Meanwhile, ABC News said in a statement to the outlet, “George expressed his own point of view and not the position of ABC News.”

Biden’s sitdown with Stephanopoulos raised concerns about the president being fit for office, as did his presidential debate performance. During the interview, Biden was unable to quell concerns about his cognitive fitness to be president, and claimed the errors he made frequently were simply a “bad episode.”

“Look, I have a cognitive test every single day,” Biden told Stephanopoulos. “Every day, I’ve had tests. Everything I do. You know, not only am I campaigning, I’m running the world. And that’s not — it sounds like hyperbole, but we are the central nation of the world.”

Talking about calls to drop out of the race, Biden said in the interview, “If the Lord Almighty came down and said, ‘Joe, get out of the race’, I’d get out of the race, but the Lord Almighty’s not coming down.”