Donald Trump's California donor's lavish Woodside estate hits market with $30 million tag

A lavish mansion in Woodside, once owned by former President Donald Trump’s major California donors, hit the market on Monday with a staggering price tag of $30 million, SFGATE a large-market media sites, first reported the news. Luxury Woodside mansion once owned by Trump Donor hits market for $30 Million. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)

This luxurious property, located off Winding Way, boasts six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, spreading across nearly 8,000 square feet and nestled on a 4.4-acre plot in a scenic, forested area between Sand Hill Road and State Route 84.

The real estate listing on Redfin highlights the mansion's impressive features, including “soaring ceilings and towering windows” that illuminate floors made of “walnut and imported French limestone.”

The property’s “lush, sprawling grounds” include vineyards, an olive orchard, a lily pond, and a swimming pool. Inside, the house offers six fireplaces, a gourmet kitchen, a study, “opulent formal rooms,” and temperature-controlled storage for wine and cigars.

Who owned the Woodside mansion before

The mansion was previously owned by Saul Fox, the CEO of Fox Paine & Co., a private equity firm based in Miami Beach, Florida. Since its inception in 1996, Fox Paine & Co. has invested $1.2 million in various companies and has achieved an impressive $2.7 billion in returns. This financial success might explain how Fox managed to donate $580,600 to Trump's campaign ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

Fox's support for Trump dates back to Trump's first presidential campaign in 2016, per Los Angeles Times. That year, The Intercept reported that Fox owned Children of Israel LLC, a company described as a “ghost corporation.”

Ghost corporations are businesses that appear to exist solely to shield the identities of individuals who wish to funnel money into the U.S. political process.

The Intercept noted that Children of Israel LLC was the second-most generous ghost corporation of the 2016 election cycle, donating a total of $884,000 to Republican candidates, including Trump.

In August 2016, Fox hosted a fundraiser for Trump at the Woodside mansion now up for sale. Tickets for the event were priced at $25,000 each.