Will Joe Biden quit the race to White House? Donald Trump weighs in and answers if Democrats will use 25th amendment

Donald Trump has shared his views on the most pertinent question being asked in United States. "Will Joe Biden quit the race to White House?' Donald Trump shares his views on whether Joe Biden will quit the race to White House and whether Democrats will use 25th amendment against him(AP)

Former President thinks it is most likely that President Biden will not exit the race despite being cornered and isolated in his own party after his disastrous debate performance and series of events questioning his cognitive abilities.

In an interview to Fox News host Sean Hannity on Monday, Trump stated, Biden has an "ego" and he "doesn’t want to quit."

"It looks to me like he may very well stay, and he's got an ego, and he doesn't want to quit. He doesn't want to do that. It just looks to me like that's what he wants," Trump said.

The Economist View: Joe Biden’s horrific debate performance casts his entire candidacy into doubt

Despite cards placed well against him and surging donor pressure against his candidature Biden wrote to the House Democrats that he’s staying in the race and is committed to beating Trump in November.

"We had a Democratic nomination process and the voters have spoken clearly and decisively. I received over 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast across the entire nominating process. I have nearly 3,900 delegates, making me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin," Biden’s letter stated.

However, critics and political pundits feel it's only a matter of time when Biden will face the axe and capitulate. If that happens who is the best suited candidate in the Democrats after him to take on Trump?

Republican Presidential candidate says, if Biden is forced out or steps down, Vice President Kamala Harris will fill his shoes.

"I think she's an ineffective person. She was in charge of the border, she's never been there, she didn't do a good job, and she hasn't done a job on a lot of things," Trump told Fox News.

"It would seem to me that from a political standpoint, that's who they're going with. They're not even talking about alternatives."

With Biden digging in his heels do the Democrats have the power to remove him? Trump feels, they can consider 25th amendment, but will they?

"I think unless they use the 25th amendment, which they'd use in a different sense, he has all the power. He has the delegates. He doesn't have to get out. There's nothing they can do to get him out," Trump said. “So, he'll get the nomination.”

What is the 25th amendment?

25th Amendment will give power to democrats to remove the President posthaste, if they die in office or resign, or if members of the president’s cabinet declare the president unable to fulfill the duties of their office.