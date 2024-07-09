Joe Biden's doctor reveals why Parkinson's expert has been vising White House: ‘President Biden has not…’

Joe Biden’s physician Dr. Kevin O'Connor has explained why a Parkinson's expert visited the White House at least eight times in a span of just eight months. O'Connor states that the expert, Dr. Kevin Cannard, "was the neurological specialist that examined President Biden for each of his annual physicals." Joe Biden's doctor reveals why Parkinson's expert has been vising White House (REUTERS/Craig Hudson/File Photo)(REUTERS)

O’Connor’s letter, released late Monday, July 8, confirms that Cannard frequently visiting the White House does not represent examinations of Biden, as the doctor is responsible for the care of other people too. “Prior to the pandemic, and following its end, [Cannard] has held regular Neurology clinics at the White House Medical Clinic in support of the thousands of active-duty members assigned in support of White House operations,” his letter reads, according to ABC News.

“Many military personnel experience neurological issues related to their service, and Dr. Canard regularly visits the WHMU as part of this General Neurology Practice,” O'Connor adds, noting that "President Biden has not seen a neurologist outside of his annual physical."

O’Connor went on to explain that as per Biden’s last physical, no signs of Parkinson's was found. He added that he had "obtained permission from the President and Dr. Cannard to confirm the details I am sharing."

In the note, O’Connor also endorsed Cannard and his work. Cannard has reportedly been the Neurology Consultant to the White House since 2012.

"Dr. Cannard was chosen for this responsibility not because he is a movement disorder specialist, but because he is a highly trained and highly regarded neurologist here at Walter Red and across the Military Health System, with a very wide expertise which makes him flexible to see a variety of patients and problems," O’Connor wrote.

Kevin O'Connor’s February report

In a letter back in February, O'Connor had noted that a neurologist evaluated Biden as part of his annual physical exam, but did not find any signs of Parkinson's. "An extremely detailed neurologic exam was again reassuring in that there were no findings which would be consistent with any cerebellar or other central neurological disorder, such as stroke, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson's or ascending lateral sclerosis, nor are there any signs of cervical myelopathy," the report stated.

The February report confirmed that the 81-year-old president continued to be "fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations."