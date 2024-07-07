Joe Biden's doctor reveals if president requires cognitive test as concerns about mental well-being grow

The mental acuity of US President Joe Biden has become a national concern lately. The concerns arose because of the president’s behaviour during some major events in recent times with gaffes, meandering sentences, and confusion on stage. President Joe Biden's personal physician, Kevin O'connor, says he does not see a need for cognitive test, Wis. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)(AP)

The president’s doctor, Kevin O'Connor said that he does not require any cognitive tests. As reported by the Washington Post, he has not taken any cognitive tests since he was elected the president of the States including the duration of the three annual physical exams. The White House officials also informed O'Connor has never recommended Biden to take up a cognitive test. The scrutiny, thus, has now shifted to the White House doctor's way of handling the president's health.

Many coerce Biden for cognitive test post-debate performance

The Biden-Trump debate was one of the key events in the initial stages of the upcoming elections and the former’s performance raised many concerns. The president’s mental acuity took up priority as he stumbled and mumbled throughout the debate. The President’s doctor has claimed that he has not seen a need for a cognitive test for Biden. However, anonymous sources who were formal colleagues to O’Connor at the White House said to the Washington Post that the president should go for a cognitive test post-debate performance.

The president of the American Osteopathic Association, Ira Monka, also suggested the same. He said, “Some of the stumbling and missing of the words, whatever was going on, would be a sign to say, maybe this person needs — not maybe — this person should get testing just to rule out the fact that there could be some underlying changes.”

However, in an interview with ABC on Friday, Biden declined any need for cognitive tests through his statement, “I have a cognitive test every single day”, by which he meant him fulfilling his presidential duties every day is a test enough of his cognitive abilities.

Who is Kevin O’Connor?

Kevin O’Connor is a doctor of osteopathic medicine who is in service for the White House. He is also a retired Army colonel and has been Biden’s personal physician since 2009. According to the Washington Post, the two have grown a close bond since then and Kevin has never recommended a cognitive test to the 81-year-old. The president’s doctor has repeatedly denied requests for interviews and press. He has also never appeared for a formal address regarding the president’s annual physical and other medical concerns including the period when Biden contracted Covid-19 in 2022.

However, few of his colleagues have reassured that he would have suggested a test if had seen any indications. Reamer L. Bushardt who was the the former dean at the GW School of Medicine & Health Sciences and hired O’Connor in 2017 to work at that institution was confident when he said, “I know he’s someone of integrity that wouldn’t be influenced or driven. And if you ask him a question, he’s going to tell you the truth.”