Biden slips up again, declares he will beat Trump ‘again in 2020’: Internet shows no mercy for latest gaffe

Hell hath no fury like the Internet. TOPSHOT - US President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event in Madison, Wisconsin, on July 5, 2024. (AFP/Saul Loeb)

Social media knew no mercy when President Joe Biden slipped up again and dropped another hard-to-miss gaffe on Friday. The sitting US president proclaimed at a Wisconsin rally that he will beat his Republican rival Donald Trump “again in 2020.”

Despite taking heavy flak after his review-bombed performance during last week’s presidential debate against Trump and swirling rumours of a secret Biden replacement strategy up the sleeves of key Democratic leader, the president doubled down on staying in the race.

Acknowledging the consequences of the Trump debate, Biden agreed that it wasn’t his best performance. “Ever since then, there's been a lot of speculation, 'What's Joe going to do? Is he going to stay in the race? Is he going to drop out, what's he going to do?' Well, here's my answer. I am running and gonna win again!” Biden said at the rally.

Also, praising the state’s audience for supporting him and leading him to his 2020 election victory, he claimed that he was in the race to win against Trump again. But, this is also where he made another erroneous blunder, fuelling the internet’s fury amid the ongoing speculations around his cognitive capabilities.

“Let me say this as clearly as I can, I am staying in the race. I’ll beat Donald Trump, I will beat him again in 2020,” he said. Probably detecting his mistake a second later, he stopped in his tracks for a moment before adding, “Oh, and by the way, we’re gonna do it again in 2024!”

Earlier this week, the commander-in-chief mistakenly called himself the first “black woman to serve with a black president.”

During an interview with Philadelphia's WURD radio station, the commander-in-chief mixed himself with Vice President Kamala Harris, severely ruining the image of his own time as vice president for Barack Obama. “By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman… to serve with a black president,” he said.

Netizens call out Biden's latest verbal gaffe

However, social media just couldn’t let this moment slip by. Adding to Biden’s gallery of verbal gaffes in recent times, the video went viral as netizens poked fun at the major fail.

“The man is a time-traveller!!!” someone commented on a video posted by @spectatorindex, which has now garnered 2 million views on X/Twitter.

Someone else chimed in, “Remember Robert Zemeckis’ Back to the Future trilogy? Joe Biden just made it happen, he’s taking us back to 2020. ‘BACK TO THE FUTURE IV.’”

“Who’s stressing this guy! This is becoming really too much. He needs to drop out,” another user replied.

Republicans, conservatives and other critics don't hold back either

Netizens weren’t alone in calling out Biden’s latest slip-up. Former Trump campaign operative Steve Cortes joined the conversation and tweeted, “Joe Biden has no clue what year it is.”

“You know things have gotten desperate when a candidate adds time travel to his list of campaign promises,” Pasadena City College philosophy professor Edward Feser wrote in jest.

Conservative commentator Terrence K Williams posted, “Joe Biden is cooked! The Democrats are going to officially replace him!”

“The whole ‘come on guys I really do know what year it is’ tour is off to a rocky start," Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo. also tweeted.

Republican congressional candidate Bryan E. Leib took a step ahead, declaring Biden “belongs in a nursing home.” He added, “Any Democrat who thinks otherwise belongs in a mental hospital."

Republican strategist Madison Gesiotto Gilbert shared, “Sadder/more frustrating by the day that this is who represents us on the world stage…"