Joe Biden calls himself first black woman president of US in latest gaffe, here's what he meant

In the latest embarrassment, Joe Biden stated that he is proud to be the first “black woman to serve with a black president” during a radio interview as the US celebrated Independence Day. US President Joe Biden told a radio interviewer that he is proud to be the first ‘black woman to serve with a black president.’(AFP)

This comes amidst a series of gaffes by the US President, who is under immense scrutiny following a disastrous performance in the presidential debate. The commander-in-chief twisted his words during an interview with Philadelphia's WURD radio station, mixing himself up with his own Vice President, Kamala Harris.

“By the way, I’m proud to be, as I said, the first vice-president, first black woman… to serve with a black president,” he said, mangling his own time serving as vice-president for Barack Obama.

However what he may have meant was that he worked with Kamala Harris who was elected as first black vice president in 2020 and with Barack Obama who was the first black US president in the year 2008.

Listen in to US President's conversation on WURD radio station

Biden's ‘failed’ radio appearances post debate

It didn't end there -

In another radio interview on The Earl Ingram Show, which is aimed at black listeners in Wisconsin Biden delivered an answer that appeared to refer to the Supreme Court’s recent decision to grant Trump considerable immunity to prosecution.

He said: “You need someone, someone who is going to make sure that – the Supreme Court just issued a decision, by the way, that threatens the American principle that we have no kings in America. There’s no one above the law.”

Earlier during the fourth of July celebrations he even referred to Donald Trump as his colleague and mumbled about there being no congestion on the road.

After a ‘failed’ debate and two not so heartening radio interviews Biden will be sitting for a TV interview for ABC News, to be broadcast on Friday 8pm ET

While defenders of Biden say he has long mixed up words, during his 90-minute debate last week he frequently appeared lost. He later admitted in front of Democrat governors that he underwent a medical examination in the wake of the catastrophic debate this past week and insisted he is in good health.