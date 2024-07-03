US Independence Day 2024: Date, history, significance of the Fourth of July

US Independence Day 2024: Americans celebrate the Fourth of July with patriotic fervour. People bask in the glory of independence and celebrate on the streets with parades, posters and slogans. Rush travelling is also experienced on this special day. 248 years back, on the special day of the Fourth of July, America became an independent state after the document of the Declaration of Independence was published. As we gear up to celebrate the special day with pride and grandeur, here are a few things that we should know. Every year, US Independence Day is observed on July 4. (Unsplash)

US Independence Day 2024: Date

Every year, US Independence Day is observed on July 4. This year, the Fourth of July falls on Thursday.

US Independence Day 2024: History

In 1775, the American Revolutionary War started after thirteen American colonies revolted to gain independence from British rule under King George III. The desire to gain freedom from oppressive British policies and have self-governance drove this freedom struggle. On July 2, 1776, the Congress secretly voted to end the British rule in America – this marked the start of an independent state. After the decisive vote of the Congress, on July 4, 1776, the final wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved and published. The first public reading of the Declaration of Independence happened four days after it was published – July 8, 1776. The Declaration of Independence was formally signed on August 2, 1776.

US Independence Day 2024: Significance

The Fourth of July marks the start of America as an independent state and the historical occasion of breaking away from the oppressive British rule. Americans bask in patriotism and festivities on this day. The Fourth of July is marked with concerts, slogans, parades and family gatherings all over the country. It is observed as a federal holiday with schools, government offices and stock market remaining closed.