Happy US Independence Day 2024: Fourth of July wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status

Happy US Independence Day 2024: The Fourth of July is right around the corner. It marked the Independence Day of the United States. The battle for American Independence began in April 1775. Meanwhile, the Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, establishing the United States of America. (Also Read | When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know) Happy US Independence Day 2024: Check out these Fourth of July wishes, images, quotes, SMS, greetings, WhatsApp and Facebook status. (Freepik)

Happy US Independence Day 2024: Wish your loved ones on Fourth of July with these wishes, images, and quotes.

The US Independence Day is celebrated as a federal holiday. Family and friends come together to burst firecrackers, take out parades, and have luncheons with loved ones. If you celebrate the Fourth of July, make it extra special by sending your loved ones these wishes, quotes and messages.

Happy US Independence Day 2024: Fourth of July Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages, SMS, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status:

A day of gratitude and liberty! Wishing you a warm and happy Fourth Of July. Happy Independence Day.

Happy US Independence Day 2024: The US Independence Day is also known colloquially as the Fourth of July.

"Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country." - John F Kennedy.

May this Fourth of July bring freedom from sorrows and pave the way for positivity. Let us unite to celebrate the day as a true American. Happy Independence Day!

Happy US Independence Day 2024: On July 4, 1776, 13 American colonies severed their political connections to Great Britain.

Happy 4th of July! May you feel triumphant on this wonderful day of freedom!

May you enjoy the Fourth Of July among loved ones and celebrate Independence with glee! Happy Independence Day.

Happy US Independence Day 2024: The Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence on July 4 to establish the United States of America.

"I like to see a man proud of the place in which he lives. I like to see a man live so that his place will be proud of him." - Abraham Lincoln.

Let us uphold the true spirits of our fellow Americans and serve our nation to the fullest! Happy Fourth of July.

Happy US Independence Day 2024: People celebrate the Fourth of July by bursting crackers and spending the day with loved ones.

"In the truest sense, freedom cannot be bestowed; it must be achieved." – Franklin D Roosevelt.

Along with our freedom comes peace, happiness, and prosperity. Wishing you the best and countless blessings on this momentous occasion. Happy Fourth of July.

Happy US Independence Day 2024: Happy Fourth of July. (HT Photo)

"For to be free is not merely to cast off one's chains, but to live in a way that respects and enhances the freedom of others." - Nelson Mandela.