 When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know

ByAkanksha Agnihotri, New Delhi
Jul 01, 2024 12:26 PM IST

Pradosh Vrat in July 2024: The sacred fast of Pradosh is observed on the 13th day of each lunar month. From date to history, here's all you need to know.

Pradosh Vrat is an important Hindu fasting tradition dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the 13th day of both the waning (Krishna Paksha) and waxing (Shukla Paksha) phases of the Hindu lunar calendar, making it a bi-monthly occurrence. Devotees of all ages and genders across India participate in this vrat with deep reverence for Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. In certain regions, worshippers pay special homage to Lord Shiva's Nataraj form on this holy day. The word 'pradosh' in Hindi means 'related to the evening' or 'the early part of the night.' This fasting ritual is called Pradosh Vrat as it is practised during the evening twilight, or 'Sandhyakaal'. (Also read: National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know )

It is believed that individuals who regularly observe Pradosh Vrat are blessed with the fulfillment of all their desired wishes.&nbsp;(Unsplash)
It is believed that individuals who regularly observe Pradosh Vrat are blessed with the fulfillment of all their desired wishes. (Unsplash)

Pradosh Vrat July 2024: Date and Shubh muhurat

The Pradosh Vrat in July will be observed on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the fast are as follows:

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 18:45 PM to 21:02 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 17 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 18:45 PM to 21:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:10 AM on Jul 03, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:54 AM on Jul 04, 2024

Pradosh Vrat July 2024 Significance

In Hindi, 'pradosh' translates to 'first part of the night' or 'associated with the evening'. This sacred vrat is named Pradosh Vrat because it is observed during the evening twilight, known as "Sandhyakaal". Hindu legends deem Pradosh as an auspicious time, bringing joy, satisfaction, and blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe this vrat to seek divine blessings and spiritual benefits from Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat July 2024 Rituals

Initially, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, and Nandi are worshipped. Afterward, Lord Shiva is invoked and worshipped within a sacred vessel named the "Kalasha," filled with water and positioned on darbha grass arranged in a lotus shape. The Shivalinga is then ritually bathed with holy substances such as ghee, milk, and curd, and Bilva leaves, considered particularly auspicious during Pradosh Vrat, are offered.

Following these rituals, devotees recount stories from the Shiva Purana or listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha. They chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra 108 times. After the worship, they apply sacred ash on their foreheads and sip water from the Kalasha.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Lifestyle / Festivals / When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On