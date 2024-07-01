When is Pradosh Vrat in July 2024? Date, shubh muhurat, history, significance and everything you need to know

Pradosh Vrat is an important Hindu fasting tradition dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. It is observed on the 13th day of both the waning (Krishna Paksha) and waxing (Shukla Paksha) phases of the Hindu lunar calendar, making it a bi-monthly occurrence. Devotees of all ages and genders across India participate in this vrat with deep reverence for Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati. In certain regions, worshippers pay special homage to Lord Shiva's Nataraj form on this holy day. The word 'pradosh' in Hindi means 'related to the evening' or 'the early part of the night.' This fasting ritual is called Pradosh Vrat as it is practised during the evening twilight, or 'Sandhyakaal'. (Also read: National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know ) It is believed that individuals who regularly observe Pradosh Vrat are blessed with the fulfillment of all their desired wishes. (Unsplash)

Pradosh Vrat July 2024: Date and Shubh muhurat

The Pradosh Vrat in July will be observed on Wednesday, July 3, 2024. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the fast are as follows:

Pradosha Puja Muhurat - 18:45 PM to 21:02 PM

Duration - 02 Hours 17 Mins

Day Pradosha Time - 18:45 PM to 21:02 PM

Trayodashi Tithi Begins - 07:10 AM on Jul 03, 2024

Trayodashi Tithi Ends - 05:54 AM on Jul 04, 2024

Pradosh Vrat July 2024 Significance

In Hindi, 'pradosh' translates to 'first part of the night' or 'associated with the evening'. This sacred vrat is named Pradosh Vrat because it is observed during the evening twilight, known as "Sandhyakaal". Hindu legends deem Pradosh as an auspicious time, bringing joy, satisfaction, and blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Devotees observe this vrat to seek divine blessings and spiritual benefits from Lord Shiva.

Pradosh Vrat July 2024 Rituals

Initially, Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesh, Lord Kartik, and Nandi are worshipped. Afterward, Lord Shiva is invoked and worshipped within a sacred vessel named the "Kalasha," filled with water and positioned on darbha grass arranged in a lotus shape. The Shivalinga is then ritually bathed with holy substances such as ghee, milk, and curd, and Bilva leaves, considered particularly auspicious during Pradosh Vrat, are offered.

Following these rituals, devotees recount stories from the Shiva Purana or listen to the Pradosh Vrat katha. They chant the Mahamrityunjaya mantra 108 times. After the worship, they apply sacred ash on their foreheads and sip water from the Kalasha.