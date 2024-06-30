 National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know - Hindustan Times
National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all you need to know

ByTapatrisha Das, Delhi
Jun 30, 2024 01:24 PM IST

National Doctor’s Day 2024: From date to significance, here’s all that you need to know about this special day.

National Doctor’s Day 2024: Doctors hold the fort against all kinds of illnesses, diseases and work on making other's health better. Their contributions to ensuring that we live a good life are immense. They tend to the patients, assure them, provide the necessary medication, and make sure that the patient gets better with time. They play a valuable role in ensuring the well-being of people. Their selfless service to society should be celebrated and respected every day. Every year, National Doctor’s Day is celebrated to respect them for their service to the people. As we gear up to celebrate the special day for this year, here are a few things that we should keep in mind.

Every year, National Doctor’s Day is observed on July 1. (Freepik)

National Doctor’s Day 2024: Date

Every year, National Doctor’s Day is observed on July 1. This year, the special day will be celebrated on Monday.

National Doctor’s Day 2024: History

On July 1, 1882, Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy was born. He was a renowned physician and served as the second Chief Minister of the state of West Bengal. His contributions to healthcare and the public health are celebrated till date. July 1 was announced as National Doctor’s Day in 1991 by the Government of India to commemorate the birth anniversary of the celebrated doctor – Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy.

National Doctor’s Day 2024: Significance

National Doctor’s Day serves as a special occasion to express our gratitude to the doctors and healthcare professionals for their tireless service, commitment and resilience in ensuring that everyone leads a good life. This also creates the space for discussion to improve the healthcare system and fight diseases more effectively. On this day, various programmes such as free health check-up camps, conferences, seminars, and felicitation ceremonies are organised. The best way to observe the special day is by expressing our gratitude to the doctors for their selfless service.

