Biden's July 4th party overshadowed by debate disaster as he continues to lament ‘I screwed up, I made a mistake’

In his latest admission, US President Biden acknowledged that he “screwed up” and committed a “mistake” during a presidential debate with Republican rival Donald Trump last week. However, he pledged to continue running for office despite currently being behind the former president by roughly six points in several polls.

Biden on Wednesday appeared in two interviews with local radio stations in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania and appealed to voters to evaluate him on the basis of his tenure in the White House.

Speaking to Milwaukee radio host Earl Ingram, Biden said, “I had a bad night”. “And the fact of the matter is that I screwed up. I made a mistake. That’s 90 minutes on stage – look at what I’ve done in three and a half years,” he added, as per The Guardian.

Addressing Black voters, Biden highlighted his government's achievements in the last four years, stressing that he picked Kamala Harris to be his vice president.

“I picked a Black woman to be my vice-president. I’ve appointed the first Black woman to be a supreme court justice. I’ve appointed more Black judges, more Black women judges, than every other president in American history combined,” he asserted.

Biden targets Trump for remarks about Black workers

Biden further blasted Trump for remarks he made regarding Black workers, claiming that migrant workers might be taking over 20 million Black jobs.

As far as Black and minority groups are concerned, Biden claimed Trump has done “terrible things”, adding that "he has about as much interest and concern as the man on the moon does."

Several opinion polls taken following last week's debate, in which Biden seemed to stumble and lose his train of thought, show that the incumbent president's popularity has reduced, sparking concerns over his age and physical fitness.

Biden set to hold July 4 party

On Thursday, Biden will welcome families to the White House as the United States is all set to mark annual July 4 Independence Day celebrations. On Friday, he will appear for an interview with ABC News. On the same day, he will fly to Wisconsin to attend a campaign rally that will draw hundreds of supporters.

Biden and First Lady Jill will address thousands of supporters at the National Education Association in Pennsylvania on Sunday. He will have a rare solo news conference and welcome dozens of foreign leaders at the NATO summit in Washington the following week.

According to a source who spoke to Reuters, dozens of House Democrats are keeping a close eye on Biden and are ready to push him to withdraw from the race if he stumbles during the Friday night interview with ABC.