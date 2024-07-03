Karine Jean-Pierre addresses rumours Joe Biden has dementia: ‘I have an answer for you. Are you ready?’

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addressed speculations that Joe Biden has dementia after a reporter asked her the question at an event. A video of the incident has gone viral. Karine Jean-Pierre addresses rumours Joe Biden has dementia (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(AP)

“I'm gonna ask something delicate and you, you may not like it, the president may not like to hear it if he's watching,” the reporter asked Jean-Pierre on Tuesday, July 2.

“I think the American people need to get a yes or no answer on this. Does President Biden, at 81 years old, have Alzheimer's, any form of dementia or degenerative illness that cause these sorts of lapses? And it's a yes or no question,” the reporter added.

Jean-Pierre replied, “I have an answer for you. Are you ready for it? Yes. It's a no, and I hope you're asking the other guy the same exact question.”

These rumours were promoted by Biden’s frequent gaffes and absentmindedness at public events. But concerns grew following his disastrous presidential debate performance, where he came face-to-face with Donald Trump on the stage.

‘If she tells the truth she’ll lose her position as Press Secretary’

In the comment section of the above video, X users alleged that Jean-Pierre was not telling the truth. “If she tells the truth she’ll lose her position as Press Secretary. It’s called job security,” one user wrote. “We dont need an answer from her. Karine does enough lying. We see through it. We have watched him countless times stutter. Forget his train of thought. The fact that she is openly being dishonest is gross. She knows it. We know it. The world knows it,” another user said. One wrote, “Just curious, are Press Secretaries legally allowed to lie from the pulpit?”

“I’m curious as to how she’s qualified to answer any questions about Joe Biden’s health without referring to a very recent physical and cognitive evaluation report,” one user said, while another wrote, “KJP is a habitual liar. The press would be better off just writing their own stories without her lies.” “I'm pretty sure millions of Americans considered the debate between Biden and Trump a cognitive test and Joe Biden failed it spectacularly,” one user said.