Joe Biden finds it difficult to function outside of 6-hour window of daylight, alarming report claims

A new report has found that Joe Biden has difficulty functioning outside a six-hour window of daylight. The president, 81, is known for his gaffes and unmindfulness during his public appearances. Joe Biden finds it difficult to function outside of 6-hour window of daylight, new report claims (Photographer: Cornell Watson/Bloomberg)(Bloomberg)

In what appears to be an attempt to spin the 81-year-old president’s alarming presidential debate performance, White House aides told Axios that he is prone to gaffes and fatigue outside of the hours of 10 am to 4 pm, or while he is travelling abroad. Biden’s debate against Donald Trump on June 27 was dubbed a disaster. On various occasions, the commander in chief stumbled, froze and stared blankly, and misspoke.

Joe Biden’s Raleigh speech was remarkably more energetic

The late-night performance increased concerns over how fit Biden really is for office. His post-debate speech at Raleigh, North Carolina, which took place in the afternoon, was remarkably clearer and more energetic.

“I don’t walk as easy as I used to, I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to, I don’t debate as well as I used to,” Biden told a cheering crowd just after 1 pm. “But I know what I do know: I know how to tell the truth. I know right from wrong. And I know how to do this job, I know how to get things done.”

Biden is now facing calls to drop out of the race, but as per reports, he is determined to continue fighting and has even vowed to return to stage for a second debate against Donald Trump.

Biden recently visited Camp David with his family, including his wife, children and grandchildren, where they urged him to keep going and not drop out, The New York Times reported. As per the report, Biden’s relatives and family believe he is fit to be president even though they did realise that his debate performance was disastrous.