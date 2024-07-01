US Election: Joe Biden dispels doubts over White House race with a strong message, ‘I know how to do this job’

US President Joe Biden, for now has put an end to all speculation about whether he will continue the presidential race. After spending a weekend with his family following a disastrous performance 81-year-old Biden has send out a strong message. US President Joe Biden to continue in the race, sends out strong message after weekend with family at Camp David.(AFP)

Joe Biden returned and tweeted, "Folks, I know I’m not a young man, but I know how to do this job. I know how to tell the truth." This tweet, along with a video highlighting Donald Trump’s alleged falsehoods during the presidential debate, aims to put an end to speculations about Biden’s candidature.

Despite his shaky debate performance, Biden's family urged him to stay in the race and criticized his staff's preparation for the debate, according to sources familiar with the discussions.

Biden takes a call after weekend with family

Biden spent Sunday with First Lady Jill Biden, his children, and grandchildren at Camp David, originally for a scheduled photo shoot with Annie Leibovitz for the upcoming Democratic National Convention. However, the gathering also served to address Democratic anxiety following his debate performance. While acknowledging Biden’s subpar performance, his family believes he is the best person to beat Trump and can continue serving effectively as president. They questioned the staff’s preparation strategy for the debate, indicating a need for better support going forward.

Post debate Biden on the backfoot

Since the debate, Biden's campaign has been working to reassure donors and supporters, facing increased scrutiny about his suitability to remain in the race. Despite calls from some party members for Biden to step aside, his close advisors, including his wife and son, encourage him to continue his campaign.

Prominent Democrats have publicly supported Biden, emphasizing his lifelong dedication to public service despite a poor debate performance. Representative James Clyburn of South Carolina and Senator Raphael Warnock of Georgia echoed sentiments that Biden should continue running on his record and highlighted Trump’s falsehoods during the debate.

However, concerns persist within the party about the impact of the debate. Former Senator Tom Harkin suggested that Democratic senators request Biden to release his delegates and step aside, allowing the convention to choose a new candidate. Despite these concerns, DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison and Biden’s campaign manager, Julie Chavez Rodriguez, remain optimistic about the path forward, though some committee members feel their concerns are being overlooked.

In summary, President Biden’s tweet and family support aim to quell doubts about his candidacy, while the Democratic Party grapples with the implications of his debate performance and strategizes for the upcoming election.