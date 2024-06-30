Nikki Haley warns Trump about potential ‘younger' and ‘vibrant’ Biden replacement

Former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential nominee Nikki Haley spoke out about what’s been on the minds of many, with reports of President Joe Biden’s potential health concerns swirling—even more so after his CNN debate with Donald Trump. (FILES) US Republican presidential hopeful and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley speaks during a campaign rally in Portland, Maine, on March 3, 2024. Former US presidential hopeful Nikki Haley has been photographed writing "Finish Them" on an Israeli shell as she toured sites near the northern border with Lebanon. (AFP)

Haley reiterated the words of Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, who’s repeatedly laid stress on Democrats pushing the oldest sitting president as their “sacrificial lamb.”

In her latest remarks, Haley warned the GOP about the alleged Democratic strategy to dump Biden as the 2024 nominee for a “young” and more “vibrant” presidential hopeful, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Nikki Haley's warning to Republicans

Asserting that the Democrats are “going to be smart about” bringing “somebody younger,” she emphasised that “they’re going to bring somebody vibrant. They’re going to bring somebody tested,” which might bring in major trouble for Trump.

“This is a time for Republicans to prepare and get ready for what’s to come because there is no way that there will be a surviving Democratic Party if they allow Joe Biden to continue to be the candidate,” she told the WSJ.

The former primary Trump challenger also shared the interview on social media, again slamming Biden’s mental competency. “America deserves the strongest leader possible. Thursday night was shocking. It's exactly why I have been calling for mental competency tests for anyone running for office. Joe Biden owes the American people transparency about his cognitive abilities,” she tweeted alongside the article link on Saturday.

Her detailed perception in this new interview emerged just days after she alerted Republicans to get their guard up: “Mark my words….Biden will not be the Democrat nominee. Republicans, get your guard up!”

Despite the ugly contest that transpired between Haley and Trump while she was still contesting for this year’s elections, she ultimately admitted in May that she planned to vote for former President Donald Trump in the fall. In response to her extension of an olive branch, Trump said he believed the former governor would be “on our team in some form.”

Haley’s Journal interview also revealed that she and the former president seemingly crossed bridges and had a “good conversation.”

In addition to questioning Biden’s cognitive abilities, Haley had previously aimed at Trump’s competency when he appeared to have confused her with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Democrats react to the alleged plans of replacing Biden from his reelection campaign

Some Democrats have also joined Republicans in calling out Biden’s performance against Trump during the “catastrophic debate.” Liberal author Jill Filipovic called on First Lady Jill Biden to urge her husband to drop out of the election race.

Meanwhile, prominent Democratic leaders have maintained that no such secret plot is brewing behind the curtains about toppling Biden from his position. On Friday, Michael Tyler, the president’s campaign communications director, told reporters that “no conversations about that whatsoever” were happening. “The Democratic voters elected, nominated Joe Biden. Joe Biden is the Democratic nominee,” he added.

Earlier in June, Pelosi spokesperson Aaron Bennett also exclusively told HindustanTimes.com, “The entire notion is ludicrous,” addressing alleged schemes in motion to unseat Biden from his campaign before the August Democratic National Convention (DNC).