HT Exclusive: Pelosi spokesperson blasts ‘ludicrous’ alleged ‘secret Democrat plot’ to replace Biden before election

A June 17 DailyMirror.com report alleged that a “secret Democrat plot” is in motion to supposedly “topple” the oldest sitting president of the United States, Joe Biden (81). US President Joe Biden presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to US Representative Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 3, 2024. (AFP)

The article titled “Secret Democrat plot to replace Biden revealed: How Clinton, Obama, Pelosi and Schumer would topple the aging President… and when they'd do it” pushed a narrative against President Biden, currently the Democratic Party's presumptive nominee and the top-running rival of the Republican presidential nominee, Donald Trump.

Circling Biden's purported “credibility problem” and cognitive decline, the report lists several instances of the American president's recent public-facing obligations in which he reportedly appeared to be confused or frozen. While the right-wing media houses continue to push an anti-Biden narrative, digging deeper into alarming health concerns allegedly troubling the president, several Democratic officials dispelled this swirling rhetoric.

Also read | Biden's joins forces with Clinton; reelection campaign raises $40 million in 5 days

Nancy Pelosi spokesperson lambasts the report alleging Biden's replacement as “ludicrous”

Although it remains difficult to comment on those aspects of the president's health, a spokesperson for former US House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi directly responded to HindustanTimes.com's coverage of the alleged claims.

In response to our article, “Is a secret Democrat plot in motion to replace Joe Biden before 2024 election? All eyes on June 27 debate,” Pelosi spokesperson Aaron Bennett rubbished the claims made in the report about Democratic leaders allegedly secretly scheming to unseat Biden from his reelection campaign before the August Democratic National Convention.

Directly addressing the question posed by the HindustanTimes.com story's headline, Pelosi's Communications Director & Chief Speechwriter wrote, “Absolutely not.” “The entire notion is ludicrous,” he added.

The former and 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives and other congressional delegation members visited the Dalai Lama's residence in McLeod Ganj, Himachal Pradesh, India, on Wednesday to address the issue of Tibet's autonomy within China—a visit severely criticized by China. The visit came after Congress signed a bill with bipartisan support urging China to initiate discussions around the long-standing conflict.

Also read | Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour surprise backfired on her health amid cancer battle, royal expert claims

What kind of “secret Democrat plot” is proposed by the original report?

A democratic strategist said via the DailyMail report that the “Great Joe Biden Replacement Theory” would require Obama, Clinton, Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to form a united front to force the president out. “It would have to be the four of them collectively,” the source asserted.

Furthermore, the outlet insinuated that the Democratic Party has scheduled an online nomination with a “virtual roll call” ahead of the mid-August Democratic National Convention in Chicago. This roll call would allegedly offer a platform to the party leaders to formally replace Biden if needed.

Akin to Pelosi's spokesperson bashing the claims made by the report, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was one such person who publicly came out to save the president's honour, slamming all speculations about his cognitive decline earlier this week. Blasting “a rash of videos that have been edited to make the president appear especially frail or mentally confused," she dismissed them as “cheap fakes” for “pushing misinformation, disinformation.”