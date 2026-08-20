Lindsay Clancy trial: Why did judge ‘abruptly’ end Wednesday's court session? New details emerge

The judge asked people "not to speculate about what it is or hold it against either side. It’s just something we have to deal with.”

The trial was expected to continue after the court broke for lunch. But, just as everyone was seated inside the courtroom for the trial to resume, Judge William Sullivan dismissed the jurors abruptly. Judge Sullivan only cited “unforeseen circumstances” adding that it was "not something we saw coming." No further details about them were released.

Wednesday marked Day 16 of the trial of Lindsay Clancy at the Plymouth Superior Court in Plymouth, Massachusetts. The trial was heating up with the testimonies and cross-examination of a forensic psychologist. The court then briefly heard whether TikToker Emily Thorndike should be allowed to testify, before eventually ruling it off.

On Wednesday, the sensational trial of Lindsay Clancy was brought to an abrupt end because of what the judge described as "unforeseen circumstances."

The adjournment on Wednesday raised eyebrows, given it came on the back of a delay in the start of the day's proceedings. According to journalist Lauren Conlin, who is covering the court proceedings in the Lindsay Clancy trial, the court was dismissed because of a defense scheduling issue. "I'm hearing that we were dismissed early because of defense witness scheduling issues," she reported.

Forensic Psychologist's Testimony In Focus The majority of Day 16 trial was focused on the testimony of forensic psychologist Dr. Paul Zeizel, who works at the unit at Tewksbury State Hospital unit where Lindsay Clancy is admitted. Wednesday was Zeizel's second day of testimony.

Zeizel confirmed that Lindsay Clancy suffered from bipolar disorder with postpartum psychosis. He also confirmed that the tests performed on Lindsay Clancy showed that she was not faking her symptoms.

"Lindsay Clancy has bad days and worse days," Zeizel said, amid allegations from the prosecution that his testimony was biased. “She does speak about her children. She really loved them, and misses them, and thinks of them every single day almost every moment of the day,” Zeizel continued.

"She felt that her brain was damaged, she felt that she should kill herself and she was never going to get any better. Her concern was that when people could hear her thoughts, her children would be removed from her care. They were getting worse and they were telling her to kill herself."