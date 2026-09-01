Did Pierre Damas Bel show depression signs before death? All on 911 call and Springfield Haitian's disturbing post

A 20-year-old student from Wright State University tragically ended his life on Interstate 70, reportedly due to distress over a mandatory ICE ankle monitor, as stated by local community advocates. According to his family, he died by suicide. Wright State University student Pierre Damas Bel, 20, took his own life on I-70, distress attributed to mandatory ICE ankle monitor.

Pierre Damas Bel had recently enrolled at Wright State University and was fitted with an ankle monitor in July.

Pastor Carl Ruby blasts Trump's inhumane immigration policies Pastor Carl Ruby from Central Christian Church shared on social media that Bel jumped in front of a semi-truck “after being teased by fellow students at Wright State about his ankle monitor.”

“I wish President Trump could hear the mom’s wails. The family wants people to know that this was a suicide and they want people to know that President trump, (Stephen) Miller, and Markwayne Mullin’s inhumane immigration policies made this happen,” Ruby stated in the post.

Also Read: Who was Pierre Damas Bel? 5 things to know as Haitian immigrant dies in US amid deportation fears; family claims suicide

I-70 accident According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol Springfield Post, troopers received a call at 8:45 a.m. regarding an incident at mile marker 66 on I-70 westbound. Upon arrival, OSHP discovered that Bel had parked his 2006 Toyota Avalon on the right shoulder, exited the vehicle, and walked into the westbound traffic lanes, as stated in a release.

He was subsequently struck by a 2001 Kenworth tractor-trailer tanker combination and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pierre Damas Bel's chilling social media post: ‘GPS monitor on my leg’ On July 30, Bel shared a 20-photo carousel on Instagram showcasing his awards, diploma, aspirations to study neuroscience at Wright State University, his soccer team, and the electronic monitor he was wearing around his ankle.

"I came to this country to pursue my education. I didn’t come here to commit a crime or hurt anyone,” he stated the post. “Yet now I’m walking through the streets of the United States with a GPS monitor on my leg, carrying a feeling of shame and humiliation that I never imagined I would experience. I came here to study, to build my future and to live a better [life,] not to be treated like a criminal. So now, how am I supposed to play college sports with a GPS monitor on my leg?”

Bel was a member of the varsity soccer team for the Springfield City School District, from which he graduated in May. He was also part of the National Honor Society and participated in the Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps.

On August 24, Bel shared photos of his outfit for the first day of classes at Wright State University. In his Instagram biography, Bel stated that he was pursuing studies in both physiology and neuroscience as preparation for medical school.

Semi truck driver's 911 call: ‘I killed him’ A semi truck driver contacted 911, informing the dispatcher that a man “got out of his car and jumped right out in front of my semi.” The driver reported that the man was "underneath my truck."

“He jumped right out in front of me. Oh my God; I killed him,” the driver said, as per Springfield News.

Several other people also contacted 911, including a motorist situated on the opposite side of the highway. He reported witnessing a man abruptly open the door of his vehicle before leaping in front of the semi.