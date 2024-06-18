Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour surprise backfired on her health amid cancer battle, royal expert claims

Kate Middleton became the prime focus of Trooping the Colour celebrations honouring King Charles' birthday despite her initial plans of staying away from the spotlight. Although her surprise appearance on Saturday, marking her brief return to public-facing duties alongside the royal family for the first time in months, had her fans beaming with excitement, a royal expert has now brought to attention an alarming concern. TOPSHOT - Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives to Horse Guards Parade for the King's Birthday Parade "Trooping the Colour" in London on June 15, 2024. Catherine, Princess of Wales, is making a tentative return to public life for the first time since being diagnosed with cancer, attending the Trooping the Colour military parade in central London. (AFP)

The 42-year-old Princess of Wales continues to take her cancer battle in strides. However, her recent public appearance has reportedly backfired on her health amid cancer treatment. Initially, Middleton had announced that she wouldn't be joining her family for the monarch's birthday pageantry. Going back on her words, she later revealed that she would actually be present at the 2024 parade, and now it appears to have strained her fragile condition.

How has Kate Middleton's Trooping the Colour appearance impacted her health?

Although the Princess maintained her radiant disposition in public, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the physical toll of staying out for hours on end has negatively impacted her health.

“The princess has this sort of has this sort of swanlike quality about her — she’s sort of gliding on the surface — but beneath the water, I think often she’s paddling quite frantically,” said Nicholl.

“I can only imagine that a huge amount of preparation and time and effort and energy will have gone into Saturday’s appearance,” she added.

The royal insider also spotlighted the concerning image of how Middleton had been on her feet for a long period of time. "There was a moment where she was watching the parade . . . and was offered a seat, which she gratefully accepted,” Nicholl explained.

She pointed out, “That’s just a bit of an acknowledgement that she is not as strong, not as fit, as she was before she went into this treatment.”

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William, her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, King Charles III, and Queen Camilla on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the monarch's birthday celebrations. The royal family graciously waved at the crowds below. Nicholl highlighted that despite undergoing preventive chemotherapy, Middleton “looked impeccable.”

“If you didn’t know that she was going through cancer treatment, you would never have guessed,” she continued. The expert also theorised that the Princess might not be seen in public for a while, considering how much she exerted herself during these weekend celebrations.

As for how Middleton decided to step out for Trooping the Colour, Nicholl said that she didn't have any external pressure from anyone else and ultimately “alone” made that call, seeing the event as “a goal” after “she turned a corner in her treatment.”

Once she was “given the sign-off by her medical team,” she discussed the case with the King and her husband. As expected, they were “fully behind her.”

The royal expert also noted that even Middleton's children were “happy and relaxed” with their mother present at the scene. “I think she felt very much that she needed to be there,” Nicholl said of the Princess' decision. The insider also foregrounded that Middleton saw this as a golden opportunity to “send out a really important message that she's going OK.”