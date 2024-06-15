Kate Middleton returns to the Buckingham Palace balcony, joining royal family during Trooping the Colour

The Princess of Wales officially resumed her post beside the Royal Family in her first public appearance in six months at Trooping the Colour on Saturday, June 15. Kate Middleton, 42, has steered clear of the public eye for months amid her ongoing cancer treatment. Britain's King Charles, Queen Camilla, William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as part of the Trooping the Colour parade to honour Britain's King Charles on his official birthday in London, Britain, June 15, 2024. (REUTERS)

Despite the initial official royal update that she won't be joining the annual public event in honour of King Charles III's birthday, she ultimately made her anticipated surprise appearance. Sporting a white dress by Jenny Packham with the Irish Guards Regimental Brooch, the Princess accessorised her look with a Philip Treacy hat.

Taking her family's side, she was initially spotted arriving at the British pageantry with her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Also joining the processions, she rode a horse-drawn carriage with the young royals.

Also read | Trooping the Colour 2024: Kate Middleton makes first public appearance in months for King's birthday parade

Kate Middleton joins the royal family at Buckingham Palace balcony for the 2024 Trooping the Colour parade

Eventually, Princess Kate joined the rest of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, looking at the parade festivities from a distance. As the annual parade celebrated the monarch's official birthday, the regal lot was seen all smiles, waving at the crowds from the palace balcony.

The parade's finale witnessed the Royal Air Force flypast over London, with Prince William and Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George (10), Princess Charlotte (9) and Prince Louis (6) gathered alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Countering her original claims, Middleton surprised her fans on Friday by confirming that she would, in fact, resume her public-facing duties at the Saturday event.

Also read | Kate Middleton's instructions to kids revealed as Prince Louis steals limelight at Royal event with dance

In a statement posted on social media, accompanied by two new photos of her from Windsor, she said: “I’m looking forward to attending the king’s birthday parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal,” she added.

Weeks before her statement went viral, a source close to the Royals told Vanity Fair that the Princess was “doing a lot better."

Earlier this year, Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer following her abdominal surgery. The Princess of Wales also stated that although she is “making good process,” she had “good days and bad days.” Her cancer treatment is expected to continue for “a few more months.” Her June 14 message also intimated that she is “starting to do a little work from home" and hoping “to join a few public engagements over the summer.” An official date for her full return to royal duties has yet to be revealed.