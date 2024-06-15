Getty Images adds disclaimer to Kate Middleton's latest picture as netizens spark ‘fake AI’ concerns

Kate Middleton on Saturday marked a remarkable return to public eye by attending King Charles' birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, with her family. In this undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace, Catherine, Princess of Wales stands under a tree in Windsor, England.

She was first spotted in a car with Prince William and their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Later, she appeared at a carriage window as part of the royal procession. The Saturday appearance was her first public event sighting since Christmas and cancer diagnosis.

Kate was seen in the Glass State Coach with her children and she is all set to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony later today.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Prince Louis, who was riding in a carriage with Kate and his siblings, was pictured giving the crowd a little wave as he and his family members draw closer to Horse Guards Parade.

The glamorous appearance of The Prince and Princess of Wales comes a day after Kate shared an update on her health, informing that she will attend the parade.

Kate Middleton's new photo makes netizens suspicious again as Getty issues disclaimer

On Friday, Kensington Palace released the first official photograph of Kate since she made her cancer diagnosis public in March.

The picture of Kate, which was taken at home in Windsor, was shared by the official Kensington Palace social-media accounts.

In the picture, The Princess of Wales can be seen posing under a tree. The snap was reportedly taken earlier this week, according to Sky News. She can be seen dressed in trousers and a beige blazer with tiny white stripes. The photo was taken by Matt Porteous/Kensington Palace via Getty Images.

Kate provided an intimate update on her health in the photo's signed caption. She said that her chemotherapy treatment is going "well," adding that she is beginning to work from home, while she notes that "there are good days and bad days."

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months," she stated. “On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity.”

Meanwhile, the Getty Images Editor's Note issued a disclaimer, stating that “This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) Getty Images provides access to this publicly distributed image for editorial purposes and is not the copyright owner.”

“Additional permissions may be required and are the sole responsibility of the end user. (NO USE AFTER TUESDAY DECEMBER 31, 2024),” it continued.

"In this undated handout photo issued by Kensington Palace, Catherine, Princess of Wales stands under a tree in Windsor, England. The Princess of Wales will attend Trooping the Colour in London on Saturday and said she "hopes to join a few public engagements over the summer" as she continues treatment for cancer "for a few more months"."

Since the 42-year-old vanished from the public eye, concerns for her wellbeing have been rife on social media, which intensified when Kensington Palace decided to release an altered family photo on Mother's Day in the UK this March.

As well-known English broadcaster Piers Morgan purported to have photographed Kate on a "shopping trip," social media users rejected the picture as being of The Princess of Wales, sparking rumours about her well-being.

Once again, some social media users pointed out how "unnatural it looks" to support their allegation that the photograph is edited.

"This is proven a fake AI. Word is she will be a hologram or face completely obscured. So many issues with photo. This is not a pic of someone going thru chemo. I’ve worked in clinic & hosp w/chemo pts. This isn’t chemo patient," one user wrote on X.

Another user shared a screenshot of 99 per cent AI (artificial intelligence) detection in Kate's latest picture.

"Isn't it strange how #KateMiddleton hasn't worn any new clothes since 2023? #FOKolonelKate," one more reacted.

