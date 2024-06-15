 ‘Icon is here’: Kate Middleton fans rejoice as Princess of Wales makes public appearance amid cancer treatment | Trending - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
‘Icon is here’: Kate Middleton fans rejoice as Princess of Wales makes public appearance amid cancer treatment

ByVrinda Jain
Jun 15, 2024 03:16 PM IST

Trooping the Colour: As Kate Middleton entered the palace, numerous individuals were excited to see her and posted their reactions on X.

Princess Kate Middleton has made her comeback to the spotlight today, June 15 as she arrived at Buckingham Palace for British Sovereign's official birthday celebration, Trooping the Colour. Princess Kate revealed that she would be riding in a state carriage down The Mall with her three children, George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 5, for the momentous family occasion.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, makes her first public appearance since announcing her cancer treatment.
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, makes her first public appearance since announcing her cancer treatment.

She and her family were spotted pulling up to Buckingham Palace in a regal maroon car. Ahead of her first public appearance in recent months, she was seen wearing a white-coloured outfit paired with an elegant white hat. (Also Read: All about Trooping the Colour where Kate Middleton will make her 1st public appearance today since her cancer diagnosis)

As Kate Middleton entered the palace, numerous individuals were excited to see her and posted their reactions on X.

Here's how people reacted:

More on Trooping the Colour:

November 14 is King Charles's official birthday. As per BBC the Sovereign's birthday is actually observed on a different day, usually in the summer.

According to the Royal Family's official website, “Over 1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians come together each June in a great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark the Sovereign's official birthday. The streets are lined with crowds waving flags as the parade moves from Buckingham Palace and down The Mall to Horse Guard's Parade, alongside Members of the Royal Family on horseback and in carriages.”

Kate Middleton's cancer:

Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis, which was made public earlier this year by Kensington Palace, was revealed following her abdominal surgery. Since then, the palace has provided updates on her health, including information on her ongoing therapies and general well-being. Due to health issues, the Princess of Wales has missed a number of significant events, including the Duke of Westminster's wedding.

News / Trending / 'Icon is here': Kate Middleton fans rejoice as Princess of Wales makes public appearance amid cancer treatment
