 All about Trooping the Colour 2024 where Kate Middleton will make her 1st public appearance since her cancer diagnosis | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 15, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

All about Trooping the Colour 2024 where Kate Middleton will make her 1st public appearance since her cancer diagnosis

ByTrisha Sengupta
Jun 15, 2024 08:04 AM IST

Trooping the Colour is an event that has been taking place for the past 260 years. It marks “the official birthday of the British Sovereign”.

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye since last year, which she later revealed earlier this year was due to being diagnosed with cancer. After months, the Princess of Wales is set to make her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour 2024 parade. It is an annual event that marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This event has been taking place for over 260 years.

Kate Middleton is set to appear at Trooping the Colour 2024 with her family. (File Photo)
Kate Middleton is set to appear at Trooping the Colour 2024 with her family. (File Photo)

According to the BBC, Kate Middleton will accompany her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in a carriage during the Royal Family parades along the Mall. Subsequently, she is also set to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Also Read: Kate Middleton shares 1st health update since cancer diagnosis announcement, Rishi Sunak reacts

When is King Charles' birthday?

The official birthday of King Charles is on November 14. However, according to the BBC, the Sovereign's birthday is celebrated on some other day, mainly during summer.

What happens during Trooping the Colour?

Each June, over “1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians” gather to showcase a “great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark”, states the royal family's official website.

Where and when is Trooping the Colour taking place?

The King's Birthday Parade will take place on Saturday, June 15, at Horse Guards Parade, a parade ground off Whitehall in central London.

Also Read: Rare ceramic goat made by King Charles 55 years ago fetches 9 lakh at auction

Where to watch the Trooping the Colour parade?

Tickets were sold prior to the event for those who would attend in person. The entire event will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Earlier this year, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. He will not be on horseback during the procession and inspection of the troops on the Horse Guards Parade and will instead be in a carriage.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / All about Trooping the Colour 2024 where Kate Middleton will make her 1st public appearance since her cancer diagnosis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On