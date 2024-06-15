All about Trooping the Colour 2024 where Kate Middleton will make her 1st public appearance since her cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton has been out of the public eye since last year, which she later revealed earlier this year was due to being diagnosed with cancer. After months, the Princess of Wales is set to make her first public appearance at the Trooping the Colour 2024 parade. It is an annual event that marks the official birthday of the British Sovereign. This event has been taking place for over 260 years. Kate Middleton is set to appear at Trooping the Colour 2024 with her family. (File Photo)

According to the BBC, Kate Middleton will accompany her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, in a carriage during the Royal Family parades along the Mall. Subsequently, she is also set to appear on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

When is King Charles' birthday?

The official birthday of King Charles is on November 14. However, according to the BBC, the Sovereign's birthday is celebrated on some other day, mainly during summer.

What happens during Trooping the Colour?

Each June, over “1400 parading soldiers, 200 horses and 400 musicians” gather to showcase a “great display of military precision, horsemanship and fanfare to mark”, states the royal family's official website.

Where and when is Trooping the Colour taking place?

The King's Birthday Parade will take place on Saturday, June 15, at Horse Guards Parade, a parade ground off Whitehall in central London.

Where to watch the Trooping the Colour parade?

Tickets were sold prior to the event for those who would attend in person. The entire event will be broadcast live on the BBC.

Earlier this year, King Charles was diagnosed with cancer. He will not be on horseback during the procession and inspection of the troops on the Horse Guards Parade and will instead be in a carriage.