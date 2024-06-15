Kate Middleton fans say ‘best news ever’ as she announces first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton, in an emotional statement, shared the first health update since her cancer diagnosis announcement earlier this year. In the statement shared on X from the official handle of The Prince and Princess of Wales, she wrote that she is “making good progress”. She added, “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months”. Her announcement prompted responses from many, including UK PM Rishi Sunak. In an X post, he said the royal’s message is “especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families.” Kate Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis update on X, and Rishi Sunak reacted to it on the same platform. (Instagram/@KensingtonRoyal, Reuters)

The Princess of Wales, in her statement, shared that while she's on the path to recovery, she's not completely out of the woods yet. She bravely acknowledged the existence of “good days and bad days” in her health journey.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well," she posted.

She also spoke about "looking forward to attending The King’s Birthday Parade" with her family.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me," she wrote as the concluding line of her statement.

Rishi Sunak reposted the X post and added, "The Princess of Wales’ statement will be especially meaningful to those who are fighting cancer and for their families."

"They will recognise the same struggle in her words and draw hope and inspiration from her strength," he continued.

He also posted, "I know the whole country is behind her".

Take a look at Rishi Sunak's reaction to Kate Middleton's post:

Kate Middleton is set to make her first public appearance since December last year. She will also attend this year’s Trooping the Colour - a ceremonial event that is observed to celebrate the official birthday of the British sovereign. The event will take place in central London.

How did social media react?

Kate Middleton's return to public life is a hot topic on social media, especially X. Lots of people are posting well wishes and calling her strong. But some are saying they'll only believe it when they see her on the palace balcony.

“Sending loads of love and wishes for a full and speedy recovery,” wrote an Individual,

“Kate Middleton is unstoppable!” praised another.

“I will only believe she is coming back when I see her on the balcony,” added a third. A sentiment that is echoed by a few other individuals.

A fourth quipped, “This is the best news ever! Thank you, Princess. We have missed you so much! What an awesome picture, thank you”.

A fifth person joined, “Sending so much love and well wishes to you, that you may get stronger each day”.

In March this year, Kate Middleton, in a statement, revealed that she has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy. Her cancer was detected during a planned abdominal surgery, which took place in January.