‘Time has come to remove this government’, Rahul Gandhi says as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid CJP protest

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, on Saturday reacted to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid massive students' protests over alleged irregularities in government exams, saying that the time had come “to remove this government”. Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to media over the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Exam paper irregularities, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

Gandhi, who met a section of protesting students at his 10 Janpath residence earlier on Saturday, congratulated the students across the country who took to the streets "to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”

“Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” Gandhi wrote on X.