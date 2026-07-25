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    ‘Time has come to remove this government’, Rahul Gandhi says as Dharmendra Pradhan resigns amid CJP protest

    Rahul Gandhi congratulated the students across the country who took to the streets "to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”

    Updated on: Jul 25, 2026, 16:45:46 IST
    By Shivam Pratap Singh
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    Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, on Saturday reacted to education minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation amid massive students' protests over alleged irregularities in government exams, saying that the time had come “to remove this government”.

    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to media over the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Exam paper irregularities, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
    Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaks to media over the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Exam paper irregularities, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

    Gandhi, who met a section of protesting students at his 10 Janpath residence earlier on Saturday, congratulated the students across the country who took to the streets "to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future.”

    “Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step towards reshaping our education system. Well done to students across the country; we are proud of all of you. Heartiest congratulations to every young person, every student who took to the streets and stood firm to protect democracy, the Constitution, and their future,” Gandhi wrote on X.

    Gandhi said that two demands still remain - an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi “while respecting the students and India's future”, and that action should be taken against those guilty of violence against students.

    “For other sections of society—farmers, labourers, the poor, every person whom this government has suppressed and crushed—true courage lies in standing firm in a constitutional manner for one's dignity. The time has come to remove this government. Don't be afraid!” he added.

    • Shivam Pratap Singh
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Shivam Pratap Singh

      Shivam Pratap Singh is a digital journalist who works as a Deputy Chief Content Producer with Hindustan Times. Having previously worked with various platforms covering national, international as well as sports events, he blends in various topics to easy to read news pieces for the benefit of the reader. Shivam holds a Master's degree in International Relations from Jamia Millia Islamia, bringing in a unique perspective for whatever is happening around the world. An avid reader, he can be seen immersed in books and book shops while not working. Shivam treats every topic almost equally but loves to right about foreign affairs and politics of India. He has over half-a-decade of experience in digital journalism though his career started in print.Read More

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    Home/India News/‘Time Has Come To Remove This Government’, Rahul Gandhi Says As Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid CJP Protest
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