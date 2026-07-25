Suvendu warns of action against Abhishek Banerjee over Sebaashray health camps

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday warned of strict actions against Abhishek Banerjee, without naming the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP, saying that the Sebaashray free health camps launched by him during the previous government, was a “big scam”. The CM flagged at least three cases in which victims alleged they had to undergo amputation because of medical negligence. (PTI)

“A big scam related to Sebaashray health camp run by bhaipo (nephew) has surfaced. Multiple FIRs have been registered at the Bishnupur police station on the basis of complaints lodged by victims who allegedly faced medical negligence at the camps. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Task Force (STF), district police and experts from health department have launched a probe. FIRs have been registered,” Adhikari said in the state legislative assembly on Saturday.

The CM did not name Abhishek Banerjee, however, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders frequently refer to the TMC’s national general secretary as ‘bhaipo’. He happens to be the nephew of former CM Mamata Banerjee.

Abhishek Banerjee launched Sebaashray health camp in January 2025 in his Lok Sabha constituency to provide free consultations, diagnostic tests and essential medicines to patients who came to the camp for treatment. The TMC earlier claimed that more than a million people attended the camp.

Allegations, however, surfaced that expired medicines were used in the camp. Doctors and medical students from government hospitals and medical colleges were engaged in these camps. X-Ray and USG machines from government hospitals were deployed.

“X-Ray and USG machines were taken out from hospitals to be used in the camp. Doctors and medical students from state-run hospitals and medical colleges were taken to the camps to treat patients. Can a medical student treat a patient?” he said.

The CM flagged at least three cases in which victims alleged they had to undergo amputation because of medical negligence at the health camp.

“If he once goes inside (the jail) it won’t be possible for him to come out (in near future). This a serious crime. No one can save this cheater bhaipo. The X-ray machines and USG machines have been seized. Expired medicines were used to treat patients. Medicines, which expired in 2021, have been seized from a former TMC MLA’s go-down,” Adhikari said in the assembly.

A junior doctor from a state-run hospital in Diamond Harbour, who was deployed at the Sebaashray camp, recently sent a letter to the chief minister.

“This a heinous crime. Bhaipo and his associates, who were involved in these camps, will not be spared. We are taking all preparations, plugging the gaps and gathering evidences. Actions will be taken at the right time,” he said.