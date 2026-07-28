Centre draws more flak over E20: Gadkari and Puri's sacking demand, transport union's protest call, AAP campaign

With the outrage over the NEET-UG paper leak simmering down, focus seems to have shifted to the E20 policy for vehicles again, with the government receiving more criticism over the programme. UP Congress chief Ajay Rai has sought dismissal of Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, left, and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. (PTI/File)

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced a campaign against the policy starting next month, transport unions in the national capital are also planning a protest march against the programme.

Besides, the UP Congress has reportedly sought dismissal of Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

The calls come even as Gadkari maintains that he isn't personally responsible for the policy.

Kejriwal revives attack AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that the party would organised a 'National Town Hall Against E20' at the Constitution Club of India in Delhi on August 1. "We are inviting people to join in large numbers this platform where we will discuss how to create pressure on the central government to withdraw the E20 petrol. Experts and people who have faced problems with their vehicles, all are invited," he said, adding that those willing to virtually join can send a message to 85-88-833-212.

He also said that the online petition he launched against the policy has received over 2 lakh signatures and after the August 1 meeting, he will submit it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his house.

He had earlier sought an appointment with PM Modi to discuss concerns about the E20 fuel and lowering of prices for the ethanol-blended petrol.

E-20 protest march to Parliament Delhi-based transport bodies have announced protest march to the Parliament against the E20 policy on August 4. We want to give a wake-up call to the member of parliaments who are sleeping till now on this issue, as the problems in vehicles from the ethanol blending are coming from across the country," Sanjay Samrat, president, Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association, said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The transport body, however, clarified that it was not affiliated with any political party or the 'E20 Janta Party', an account modelled on the recently prominent Cockroach Janta Party (CJP).

Also Read: Dharmendra Pradhan out, ‘E20 Janta Party’ now makes waves on the internet

Congress demands Gadkari and Puri's dismissal Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has reportedly written to PM Modi, seeking the removal of union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Hardeep Puri from their respective posts. He said he had earlier urged the prime minister for an independent scientific testing in the implementation the ethanol-blended fuel policy but had no success.

The Centre appeared to be moving ahead with policies promoting E85 and E100 fuels after introducing E20, ignoring the concerns of more than 350 million registered vehicle owners in the country, the Congress leader alleged.

He also alleged a lack of accountability in adulterating fuel with with water, kerosene or other substances.

Gadkari's clarification, defamation claim Amid renewed attacks on the government over the E20 policy, the Bombay High Court on Monday allowed Nitin Gadkari to sue Meta, X, Google, and other platforms over alleged defamatory posts and deepfake content accusing him and his family of making monetary profits through the E20 policy.

According to a Bar and Bench report, Gadkari also said that the posts falsely portrayed him as personally responsible for the programme.

Gadkari has always backed the ethanol-blending programme. Earlier this month, he even threw a big challenge to critics, asking them to name one single car that had suffered problems because of the fuel.