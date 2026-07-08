‘Name one car’: Nitin Gadkari's big challenge amid criticism over E20 fuel rollout

Amid criticism over the rollout of E20 petrol (20 per cent ethanol-blended fuel) and complaints that it reduces vehicle fuel efficiency, Union Minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday challenged critics to point to a single vehicle that had suffered problems because of the fuel. Addressing the Viksit Bharat Conclave, Gadkari said India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden and an environmental challenge. (Amit)

Addressing the Viksit Bharat Conclave, Gadkari said India's dependence on fossil fuels is both an economic burden and an environmental challenge, noting that the country spends nearly ₹22 lakh crore annually on fuel imports.

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‘Name one car’: Gadkari's challenge on E20 “There is no case of any car facing issues due to E20 petrol. Has there been any car in the country that faced issues due to the use of E20 petrol? Just name one”, he said, according to a PTI report.

"...false narratives are being spread about the roll-out of higher ethanol-blended petrol. These are paid campaigns," he said.

India has already achieved 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol, using ethanol produced from biomass such as sugarcane, corn and rice to reduce crude oil imports and lower carbon emissions

However, unlike Brazil, where motorists can choose between fuels with different ethanol blends at different price points, Indian consumers do not have that option. Under Brazilian law, higher ethanol blends must be sold at a discounted price.

Responding to allegations that companies owned by his family members are involved in ethanol production and that he is therefore promoting higher ethanol blending, Gadkari said his family owns sugar factories but their businesses are not dependent on ethanol production.

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Gadkari makes strong case for hydrogen Making a strong case for hydrogen as the next frontier in clean mobility, Gadkari said he personally uses multiple alternative-fuel vehicles and encouraged people to experience the technology firsthand, according to news agency ANI.

"I drive electric, flex-fuel and hydrogen vehicles; I have all three at home right now," he said. “I have all three cars in my house. Those who have understood, come to my house after the program, and take a ride in all three cars.”