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    J&K CM Omar Abdullah set for talks with US ambassador Sergio Gor, rules out discussing internal issues

    Omar Abdullah plans to meet US Ambassador Sergio Gor to discuss J&K, saying Kashmir’s internal issues should be resolved by the Centre. 

    Updated on: Aug 19, 2026, 11:35:01 IST
    PTI
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    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday said he will discuss the situation in the region with visiting US Ambassador Sergio Gor, but ruled out raising internal issues with Washington's representative, saying only the central government can resolve those issues.

    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would prefer to listen more to the ambassador even though Gor is also coming to listen (File Photo/ANI)
    Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said he would prefer to listen more to the ambassador even though Gor is also coming to listen (File Photo/ANI)

    "It is after a very long time that a US ambassador is visiting Jammu and Kashmir. For me personally, it has been a long time since I met any American ambassador. Let him come; we will sit and talk," Abdullah told reporters here.

    The chief minister, however, said he would prefer to listen more to the ambassador even as "he (Gor) is also coming to listen".

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    "Let's see what kind of conversation takes place when he comes to meet this afternoon," he added.

    Abdullah said the issues facing J-K have no direct bearing with the US, as the resolution to the issues of the Union Territory will not come from Washington but from the central government.

    "It has never been my habit to lodge complaints about my country to an ambassador of another country. The resolution to our issues will not come from Washington; the resolution to our problems lies with our central government.

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    "So, I believe it would be very inappropriate to complain about our country to an ambassador of another country. That is not my habit," he added.

    The CM said he would certainly discuss Jammu and Kashmir and "our current situation, but I will neither complain nor seek solutions to our grievances from them".

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    Home/India News/J&K CM Omar Abdullah Set For Talks With US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Rules Out Discussing Internal Issues
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