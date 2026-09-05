‘A true Sanatani will never...’: Akhilesh Yadav hits out at Yogi govt over Saharanpur mosque demolition

The demolition of a mosque at the Saharanpur District Magistrate's office complex has triggered a political row, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accusing Yogi Adityanath-led UP government of giving the issue a communal colour and questioning the circumstances in which the structure was razed. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT Photo)

Yadav said those who demolish religious places or disrespect the faith of others "can never be Sanatani", news agency ANI reported.

"Those who demolish can never be Sanatani who don't respect other religions. They can never be Sanatani who play with others' faith. They can never be Sanatani, and a true Hindu can never disrespect another."

He invoked the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, saying Sanatan Dharma teaches that society and the world are one family, the report further added.

"We have learned this in Sanatan Dharma, and the definition of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam tells us that our whole society, the whole earth, is a family. So, if it is Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, and that is our Sanatan's education, then no true Sanatani, true Hindu will play with the faith of another religion," he added.

Yadav said maintaining communal harmony should be a priority for the government and alleged that the BJP was deliberately giving the issue a communal angle.

Also Read: Saharanpur mosque demolished after court rules it ‘illegally’ built on govt land, heavy security deployed

"I will tell my journalist friends that you get a lot of money for political polishing. Don't care about that money. The political money you get for polishing, don't worry about it. I know how much budget you get. It is not hidden from anyone. Don't twist any matter, but a true Sanatani is a person who likes harmony," he said.

"Harmony is the biggest responsibility of the government, and priority should also be harmony," the SP chief added.

Yadav questions demolition Questioning the circumstances surrounding the demolition, Yadav alleged that the government was deliberately creating a communal issue and linked the controversy to donations made for the Ram temple.

"Can anyone tell me why all this is happening? This is happening because they were caught stealing in the wealth of Lord Shri Ram. These people were caught in Ram wealth theft. They have been caught in the theft of the offerings made by our poor, faithful people," Yadav alleged.

"That's why they are giving a communal angle deliberately. Couldn't justice be achieved in the High Court? Couldn't they go to the Supreme Court for appeal?" Yadav said.

"Those officers, together at the behest of the government, did this work so that they don't get justice in the next court. Think, you are snatching someone's right to justice," he said.

Mosque demolished after court order The remarks came after the Saharanpur Collectorate mosque was demolished early Saturday following a court order upholding its removal.

The District Judge's court on September 4 dismissed the mosque committee's appeal and upheld the City Magistrate's earlier order.

The City Magistrate's court had on July 17 ordered demolition of the structure and imposed compensation of approximately ₹6.41 crore in connection with alleged encroachment and misuse of government land.

Saharanpur DIG Abhishek Singh said the demolition was being carried out following the court's order and in accordance with legal procedures. He said additional PAC and RAF personnel had been deployed at strategic locations and that social media was being monitored to prevent rumours.

(With inputs from ANI)