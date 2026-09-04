'Sanatani Yodha': Who is Swatantra Bhardwaj, Hindutva influencer at centre of student activist assault row

Self-styled Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj is in the centre of a political row following his remarks on a podcast wherein he admitted to assaulting a student protester Nishu Aazad's father, a statement he later denied. Swatantra Bhardwaj describes himself as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha” on his profile. (Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official)

Bhardwaj, who has a sizeable social media presence, has posted several videos on his social media profile targeting the CJP agitation. The influencer currently has 187k followers on his Instagram account, and has posted reels lauding the lathicharge and police action on students during the students' protest at Jantar Mantar.

He describes himself as a “Swatantra Sanatani Yodha” on his profile. Bhardwaj's Instagram bio further says, “We are Brahmins in knowledge. We are kshatriyas on the battlefield. We are Shudras in serving.” He also calls himself an “independent Hindu” in the bio.