7-year-old boy dies in Mumbai after brick column collapses during Dahi Handi celebration
Officials said the rope holding the Dahi Handi was tied between a tree and a brick column of a ground-floor structure, that eventually collapsed.
A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column of a ground-floor structure collapsed on him during a Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai's Malad on Saturday afternoon.
According to information received from the Ward Control Room, the incident was reported at around 3:01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, Chikuwadi, Malvani, Marve Road, Malad (West).
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC) said preliminary information indicates that a group of children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own. The rope holding the Dahi Handi was tied between a tree and a brick column of a ground-floor structure, that eventually collapsed . While the children were attempting to break the handi, the brick column collapsed, falling on a seven-year-old boy. The child suffered serious head injury in the mishap following which he was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital for treatment.
Deep Dive
However, hospital authorities informed that the child was declared brought dead.
Woman killed in Pune
In another Dahi Handi-related incident, a woman was crushed to death under an iron frame in Pune, officials said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.
Besides, at least 32 'Govindas' were injured in Mumbai and 10 others in neighbouring Thane during the formation of human pyramids as part of the celebrations.
The deceased woman has been identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in Pimpri Chinchwad. She died after a temporary iron structure erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her on Friday night, police was quoted as saying.
Workers were dismantling the iron frame after the event organised by the Vighnaharta Mandal concluded, and a heavy portion fell on Pathan. She sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.
Pathan's son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal, and her family declined to lodge a complaint against the organisers and urged the police not to register a case on their own, police said.
Deputy CM Eknath Shinde bats for safety
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the need for safety over record-breaking human pyramids during Dahi Handi, which was celebrated with traditional fervour across the state on Saturday.
Speaking at the massive celebrations at Tembhi Naka here, Shinde reminded participants that their safety matters most to loved ones waiting at home and urged them to practice discipline and mutual care while celebrating the festival, according to PTI.
"Break the pot, but protect life. Remember that your parents are waiting for you at home. Every govinda must ensure their teammates do not get injured," he said while describing Thane as the "Pandharpur of Govindas".
- ABOUT THE AUTHOROsama Rawal
Osama Rawal is a trainee correspondent at HT Mumbai. He covers Asia’s largest civic body , the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), he reports on the decisions taken by the administration and statutory bodies,how these decisions shape the city, and their impact on the lives of ordinary mumbaikars. He is particularly interested in how citizens’ movements influence and redefine urban governance in the maximum city. He firmly believes that the only way to report the BMC is through the lens of people,rather than the other way around. He also covers environment ,but his reporting extends to virtually every major development in the city, from monsoon to worsening air quality to chasing human interest stories in everything that happens in the city. His reporting combines extensive field work with data,aiming to produce stories that are both deeply reported and evidence backed. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Elphinstone College and is pursuing an LLB from the University of Mumbai. when he is not reporting you can find him buried in obscure religious and political texts,and finding evidence as a critical thinker and non conformist to back his what he considers ‘highly nuanced’ arguments.Read More