7-year-old boy dies in Mumbai after brick column collapses during Dahi Handi celebration

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation BMC) said preliminary information indicates that a group of children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own. The rope holding the Dahi Handi was tied between a tree and a brick column of a ground-floor structure, that eventually collapsed . While the children were attempting to break the handi, the brick column collapsed, falling on a seven-year-old boy. The child suffered serious head injury in the mishap following which he was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital for treatment.

According to information received from the Ward Control Room, the incident was reported at around 3:01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society, Room No. 23, Chikuwadi, Malvani, Marve Road, Malad (West).

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column of a ground-floor structure collapsed on him during a Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai's Malad on Saturday afternoon.

What safety measures are being emphasized by officials during Dahi Handi celebrations?

What safety measures are being emphasized by officials during Dahi Handi celebrations?

How did the Dahi Handi celebrations lead to injuries and fatalities this year?

How did the Dahi Handi celebrations lead to injuries and fatalities this year?

What caused the death of the seven-year-old boy during the Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai?

What caused the death of the seven-year-old boy during the Dahi Handi celebration in Mumbai?

However, hospital authorities informed that the child was declared brought dead.

Woman killed in Pune In another Dahi Handi-related incident, a woman was crushed to death under an iron frame in Pune, officials said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

Besides, at least 32 'Govindas' were injured in Mumbai and 10 others in neighbouring Thane during the formation of human pyramids as part of the celebrations.

The deceased woman has been identified as Salma Salauddin Pathan, a resident of the Old Sangavi area in Pimpri Chinchwad. She died after a temporary iron structure erected to support a stack of loudspeakers for a Dahi Handi event collapsed on her on Friday night, police was quoted as saying.

Workers were dismantling the iron frame after the event organised by the Vighnaharta Mandal concluded, and a heavy portion fell on Pathan. She sustained a serious head injury and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Pathan's son was an office-bearer of the organising mandal, and her family declined to lodge a complaint against the organisers and urged the police not to register a case on their own, police said.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde bats for safety Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde emphasised the need for safety over record-breaking human pyramids during Dahi Handi, which was celebrated with traditional fervour across the state on Saturday.

Speaking at the massive celebrations at Tembhi Naka here, Shinde reminded participants that their safety matters most to loved ones waiting at home and urged them to practice discipline and mutual care while celebrating the festival, according to PTI.

"Break the pot, but protect life. Remember that your parents are waiting for you at home. Every govinda must ensure their teammates do not get injured," he said while describing Thane as the "Pandharpur of Govindas".