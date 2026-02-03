Trump envoy Sergio Gor key figure in India deal: Know the ‘Mayor of Mar-a-Lago’

The announcement of a US-India trade deal came in typical Donald Trump style, with a Truth Social post full of big numbers and capital letters; but it was his trusted man in New Delhi, Sergio Gor, who dropped the big hint just ahead of it on Monday. Sergio Gor, 38, became the US ambassador to India barely a month ago. (PTI)

Sergio Gor, 38, became the US ambassador to India barely a month ago; and quickly emerged as Trump's key architect for reshaping US-India relations at a critical juncture marked by tariff tensions and strategic challenges.

Even before he formally took charge, Sergio Gor brought as a gift a photograph of Modi and Trump that was signed by the latter, with a message: “Mr Prime Minister, you are great.”

Trump anyhow went on to accuse India of funding Russia’s war in Ukraine, and dropped more tariff threats in between.

But Gor was positive from the start.

At his inaugural address, he emphasised that both countries were "actively engaging" on trade. The confirmation now fulfills that promise, representing a major breakthrough in bilateral economic ties.

From Uzbekistan to Trump family circle Born Sergey Gorokhovsky in 1986 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan (then the Uzbek Soviet Socialist Republic), he was later named Sergio Gor for short. The family lived in Malta before moving to the US near the end of the last century. Gor’s parents are of Russian descent; his mother held Israeli nationality too.

Gor's journey to becoming one of Trump's most trusted advisers reads like an unlikely American success story. After he spent his childhood in Malta, he became a citizen of the US only in the 1990s as his parents moved to the country.

A graduate of George Washington University (2008), where he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international affairs, Gor built his career methodically through conservative and Republican circles, starting with Senator Rand Paul's office, where he worked before coming into realtor-cum-reality TV star-cum-politician Donald Trump's orbit.

His face became prominent on US TV after his big break in 2020, when he left Senator Paul's office to serve as Chief of Staff of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, demonstrating fundraising prowess that would become his trademark.

Trump lost that election bitterly, but Gor remained his confidant.

In a year, Gor co-founded Winning Team Publishing with his son Donald Trump Jr. It’s a conservative publishing house that has produced several books with Trump listed as author or chief subject, including bestsellers like ‘Our Journey Together’, ‘Letters to Trump’, and ‘Save America’. The venture generated some revenue, but more importantly worked as a vehicle for Trump, and by extension for Gor to cement his position in the inner circle.

His proximity to the Trump family earned him the nickname ‘Mayor of Mar-a-Lago’, a reference to Trump’s golfing resort where he became a fixture. Reports said he even served as a DJ at high-profile MAGA (‘Make America Great Again’) events.

Staff head who became key diplomat Before his New Delhi posting, Gor wielded enormous influence as Trump's Director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office, responsible for 4,000 federal staff. His tenure saw strict “loyalty tests” for candidates, ensuring Trump's second, non-consecutive administration would be staffed with ideologically committed allies, essentially meaning right-wing supporters.

There was some buzz, therefore, when Trump chose him to be the envoy to India — many saw in it Washington’s heightened commitment towards Delhi.

The posting came at a delicate moment, with India-US relations strained over tariff disputes over India's purchase of Russian crude oil amid its war on Ukraine.

Gor’s appointment as US Ambassador to India and Special Envoy for South and Central Asia was announced in August 2025; confirmed by the Senate in October; and he was sworn in on November 10. He started his tenure in January 2026.

‘Bond between Trump and Modi’ Upon arriving in New Delhi, Gor struck an optimistic tone, declaring on social media: "Great to be back in India! Incredible opportunities ahead for our two nations!"

He immediately set about reframing the relationship, emphasising a personal bond between Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I have travelled all over the world with President Trump, and I can attest that his friendship with Prime Minister Modi is real," Gor said in a January 12 speech.

"Real friends can disagree but always resolve their differences in the end," he added.

Gor also announced that Trump was expected to visit India “within the next one to two years”, and extended an invitation for India to join the Pax Silica alliance, an initiative focused on securing critical semiconductor supply chains and AI infrastructure.

The trade deal, and the US’ cutting tariff rate from a massive 50% to a moderate 18%, validates Gor's optimism.

It also underscores why Trump placed one of his most trusted lieutenants in this strategically vital post, having called him "someone I can fully trust to deliver on my Agenda”.

What Sergio Gor said after India-US deal It was Gor who posted a teaser ahead of the announcement: “President Trump just spoke with Prime Minister Modi. STAY TUNED.”

Within hours, Trump’s Truth Social post dropped, in which he declared the tariff cut, a deal, and claimed that India will buy $500 billion worth of US goods and cut tariffs on American goods to zero.

Modi posted after this on X, confirming the deal, but not commenting on Trump’s big claims about what India promised in return.

After this, Gor posted, “As I have said many times, President Trump genuinely considers Prime Minister Modi a great friend! Thrilled by the news of the trade deal this evening. The relationship between the United States and India has LIMITLESS POTENTIAL!” — deploying all-capital letters for emphasis, just like his boss.

Gor was asked on TV about Trump’s claims that India had promised to cut its tariffs to zero in return for the deal.

He said nitty-gritty would be worked out.

“I will leave that to the trade negotiators. As you know, ambassadors don't necessarily have in their portfolio the trade deal. But overall, this is incredible news — 18%. There's a lot of demand. The United States is open for business under President Trump. It's a new era,” he said, not sharing details.

He stressed: “I'm thrilled... We have incredible deals ahead; and so I said since I've arrived here. The best is yet to come.”