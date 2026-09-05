HT Evening News Brief September 5: ‘Viral influencer’ arrested, UN's new world map, Zee founder booked in fraud case

The United Nations has voted to adopt a new world map that shows Africa as bigger and North America smaller. Read about this and other top stories from India and the wold in this one-stop briefing. Supporters of Hindutva influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj stage a protest outside Parliament Street police station following his detention. (PTI)

Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested, sent to 1-day police custody The Delhi Police on Saturday said they arrested 21-year-old right-wing content creator Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of severely injuring 38-year-old Sanjay Azad during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in June over alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The Patiala House court sent Bhardwaj to one day of police custody on Saturday. The row erupted after Bhardwaj on Wednesday appeared on a podcast where he claimed that he had “cracked the skull" of Nishu’s father”. He also claimed that he did not go to jail and was let off because BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan were like his “elder brothers”. Click here to know more about the case

Africa gets bigger, North America smaller on UN's new world map The United Nations General Assembly voted Friday to adopt a new world map that aims to present the relative size of continents more accurately. The move gives Africa greater prominence while reducing the apparent size of North America and Europe, prompting opposition from the United States. The resolution received support from 164 countries. The United States voted against it, while six other states abstained, news agency AFP reported.

The map, known as the Equal Earth cartographic projection, is intended to improve "the accuracy of the cartographic representation of the world," according to the resolution. Read more here

CBI books Zee founder Subhash Chandra in fraud case The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a case against Zee founder Subhash Chandra, other private individuals and companies in connection with an alleged fraud worth ₹1,322 crore involving LIC Housing Finance Limited (LICHFL). Chandra has been named as accused number 1 in the first information report (FIR) filed by the CBI on August 31 under charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust.

The allegations pertain to loan facilities extended by LICHFL to different companies for business expansion and rental securitisation, with Chandra providing continuing guarantees for the borrowings. Click here to read more.