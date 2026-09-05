Viral ‘influencer’ Swatantra Bhardwaj arrested, sent to 1-day police custody in CJP protest assault case

Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of severely injuring a 38-year-old man during protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi in June, was reportedly arrested and sent to one-day police custody on Saturday. Swatantra Bhardwaj, 21, and others are accused of assaulting Sanjay Azad, 38, who had gone to the protest with his daughter on June 23. (Instagram/ bhardwaj_swatantra_official)

The Patiala House court sent Bhardwaj to police custody on Saturday. The order was passed by Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler.

Bhardwaj, 21, and others are accused of assaulting Sanjay Azad, 38, who had gone to the protest with his daughter on June 23.

Delhi Police had detained him on Friday, hours after the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and other politicians staged a massive protest at the Parliament Street police station.

Sections added after CJP protest against Bhardwaj The victim, who belongs to the Dalit community, suffered serious injuries to his head. However, the FIR registered at Parliament Street police station on the same day mentioned only BNS sections 115(2) (causing simple hurt) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint), HT reported earlier.

Following the latest CJP protest, police also invoked provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. Union minister Chirag Paswan later distanced himself from Bhardwaj.

Police also registered another FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant BNS sections after a complaint was filed alleging that Bhardwaj had sent rape threats to the minor.

Bhardwaj defends himself, Union minister also files complaint Sanjay Azad alleged that Bhardwaj and others assaulted him. “I suffered seven stitches on my head but the police did not even give me MLC. They refused to help me. A person rushed me to the hospital. My daughter, who has been fighting for me, was threatened by Bhardwaj and his men. They sent her rape threats and made videos of her. We just want an FIR. They have tried to kill me, spoken about our caste and threatened my minor daughter,” he said.

Bhardwaj rejected the allegations and defended his actions. “I only attacked him in self defence…or else I would have been mob lynched. I was with six friends and we went there to protest against CJP,” he told reporters on Thursday.

Paswan said he also filed a complaint against Bhardwaj. “This incident is extremely serious. The way a person is openly admitting that he beat someone so severely that it could possibly have led to their death. To openly admit this on a podcast and even after that, if no action is taken against him, then I believe this will set a very wrong example...Understanding the seriousness of this matter, and because that person has misused my name along with the names of several politicians, I have also filed an official complaint against that person...I have urged Delhi Police that there should be a fair investigation into this matter,” he said.

What happened on day of incident? The FIR says that Sanjay had accompanied his daughter to the protest when Bhardwaj and two to three others questioned him, asking “why are you making a video”, after which an argument turned into a fight. Sanjay alleged that the men assaulted him.

The FIR also records details from the MLC: “lacerated wound over right frontal region, lacerated wound over left parietal region...pending observation over nature of injury.”