Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj, accused of assault at CJP protest, detained after escape bid in UP: Cops

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) had staged a protest outside the Parliament Street police station on Friday, demanding Bhardwaj’s arrest.

The move came amid mounting pressure on Delhi Police following a viral video of an interview in which Bhardwaj appeared to claim that he had “cracked the skull” of Nishu’s father, Sanjay Kumar, during the July 20 protest.

Bhardwaj was detained in Bulandshahr. Police said he had tried to escape but was caught, HT has learnt. Follow live updates related to CJP's protest over Bhardwaj here.

Self-styled influencer Swatantra Bhardwaj was detained in Uttar Pradesh on Friday in connection with the alleged assault on the father of student activist Nishu Aazad during a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar , police said, adding that he tried to escape but was caught later.

How did Bhardwaj justify his actions during the assault on Nishu's father?

How did Bhardwaj justify his actions during the assault on Nishu's father?

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party demand stronger legal action against Bhardwaj?

Why did the Cockroach Janta Party demand stronger legal action against Bhardwaj?

What did Swatantra Bhardwaj say in his viral podcast about the assault on Nishu Azad's father?

What did Swatantra Bhardwaj say in his viral podcast about the assault on Nishu Azad's father?

The protesters, joined by Azad Samaj Party chief and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad and other supporters, accused Delhi Police of failing to take adequate action despite Bhardwaj’s purported admission.

Police had assured the delegation that Bhardwaj would be arrested within 72 hours. The protesters also demanded that the case include charges of attempt to murder, criminal intimidation and provisions of the SC/ST Act.

Police had said Bhardwaj and another accused, Suraj Kumar, were detained at the Jantar Mantar protest, questioned and served notices. Officials maintained that the investigation was continuing and a chargesheet would be filed.

ALSO READ | ‘Will strike again if…’: Hindutva influencer says acted in ‘self-defence’ amid row over assault on CJP activist's father

'I cracked his skull': Viral interview triggers outrage The controversy erupted after a clip from a one-hour interview of Bhardwaj, who describes himself as a “kattar Hindu”, went viral on social media.

In the video, Bhardwaj appeared to claim that he had attacked Sanjay Kumar and said he escaped being jailed despite the seriousness of the alleged offence.

“Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition,” he was heard saying.

Bhardwaj also claimed to have political connections, naming BJP leaders Kapil Mishra and Chirag Paswan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi as people whose support he had.

Police dispute skull fracture claim Delhi Police has disputed claims that Sanjay suffered a skull fracture. Police said he suffered a simple head injury during a scuffle and that a case was registered on his complaint.

The protesters, however, continued to demand stronger sections, arguing that the circumstances warranted an attempt-to-murder charge.

A police source said the victim would undergo another medical examination after the SC/ST Act was added to the case. Further investigation would determine whether an attempt-to-murder charge was warranted.

Nishu alleges threats after complaint Nishu has also alleged that she faced verbal abuse and rape threats after complaining about the assault on her father and filing an FIR.

“I was ashamed of even stepping out. For a few weeks I could not go to school, I feel everyone is judging me. I hope police will take action,” she said.

Chandrashekhar Azad accused the police of failing to act despite Bhardwaj’s public statements about the incident. He alleged that the accused was intimidating the victim and posting material that could disturb communal harmony.

The CJP and other protesters had also alleged that political influence was behind the delay in Bhardwaj’s arrest. Delhi Police has rejected allegations of political interference.