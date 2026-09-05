Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar announces ‘Tr’ prefix for teachers on Teachers’ Day: 'They truly earned this'

The prefix is similar to professional titles such as ‘Dr’ for medical doctors, ‘Er’ for engineers and ‘Prof’ for professors.

The announcement came on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday announced that teachers in the state can use the prefix ‘Tr’ before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society.

How does the recognition of teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' impact education?

How does the recognition of teachers as 'frontline nation-builders' impact education?

What does the 'Tr' prefix signify for teachers in Karnataka?

What does the 'Tr' prefix signify for teachers in Karnataka?

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Karnataka CM on Tr "A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said in a post on X.

“India’s more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day”.

“Every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them - someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.”