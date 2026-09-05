Kerala minister takes dig at university heads attending RSS events: ‘Not befitting of a democratic society’
The minister's remarks come amid differences between the state government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.
Kerala Higher Education Minister Roji M John on Saturday criticised the association of heads of higher education institutions with organisations promoting what he described as “divisive agendas”, in an apparent reference to vice-chancellors who participated in an RSS programme attended by its chief Mohan Bhagwat in June.
“It is not at all befitting of a democratic society that those heading institutions of higher education, which should be centres of independent thought and constitutional values, forget the dignity of the positions they hold and confine themselves to platforms of organisations that promote divisive agendas,” he said in a Facebook post on Teachers' Day.
The minister's remarks come amid differences between the state government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, who is chancellor of universities in Kerala, over various issues concerning state universities, including the appointment of vice-chancellors and nomination of Senate members.
Deep Dive
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RSS event draws criticism
The issue also acquired an ideological dimension after some vice-chancellors participated in an RSS programme attended by its chief, Mohan Bhagwat, in June.
Roji had then criticised their participation, saying that the position of a vice-chancellor represented academic and administrative neutrality.
“Such tendencies, which surrender the privilege of academic autonomy before narrow political interests, question the very essence of education and teaching,” the state Higher Education minister said.
Also Read: After US backlash, UK MP defends RSS chief's London visit: ‘Pleased to listen to his thoughts and ideas’
RSS centenary celebrations
The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) plans to conclude its ongoing centenary celebrations with a programme in the national capital in November, to be addressed by its chief Mohan Bhagwat, HT reported earlier.
The RSS, founded in 1925 in Nagpur, is the ideological fountainhead of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. Its centenary celebrations began last year on Vijayadashami (October 2).
“The celebrations began in Nagpur and will conclude with a programme in Delhi, to be addressed by sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat. As part of the celebrations, programmes were held across India and abroad,” a functionary said. The Delhi programme is likely to be held on November 29.
The organisation, credited with mobilising support for the BJP through a vast network of cadres linked to its more than 40 affiliates, has been expanding its footprint across the country and strengthening its overseas outreach. Bhagwat attended programmes in nearly all of the 46 prants, or provinces, besides delivering public addresses in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Bengaluru, the functionary said.
“In many states, he interacted with prominent people and heads of other faiths, and addressed smaller gatherings. Several senior functionaries, including Dattatreya Hosabale, also travelled extensively,” the functionary said.
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