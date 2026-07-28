What is happening in Assam? Floods batter villages, over 4 lakh impacted, 60+ dead | Visuals

The flood situation in Assam remains grim, with lakhs across several districts of the state impacted by the widespread destruction. The waters have inundated over 600 villages, infrastructure has been damaged, the death toll currently stands at 68. The flood-affected districts of Assam include: Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metropolitan). (Agencies) However, officials on Tuesday said that Assam's flood situation improved with the number of affected people decreasing to 4.45 lakh and water levels receding in several districts, reported news agency PTI. As per the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), 4,45,495 people have been impacted in Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon and Kamrup (Metropolitan). The number was over 5 lakh across five districts of the state till Sunday. Also Read | Why Assam floods: The obvious answer is Brahmaputra, but there's so much more to it Assam's flood-affected districts and sectors The flood-affected districts of Assam include: Sivasagar, Golaghat, Charaideo, Jorhat, Nagaon, and Kamrup (Metropolitan). According to the ASDMA data as of 8 pm on Monday, a total of 631 villages across 21 revenue circles remained underwater, reported ANI. Furthermore, Charaideo remains the worst-affected district with a population of 1.88 lakh hit by the floods, followed by Sivasagar with 1.44 lakh affected residents. Agriculture and livestock: More than 37,139 hectares of cropland remained submerged. Reportedly, over 2.56 lakh animals are affected, with over 26,000 animals washed away. Infrastructure: Infrastructure damage has been reported across the state, with several road stretches in Jorhat, Sivasagar, and Charaideo overtopped or eroded by floodwaters. Housing: 171 houses have been fully damaged, while 4,667 houses have sustained partial damage.

Education: Educational institutions have also been affected, with several primary schools in Sivasagar and Jorhat reporting submergence or structural damage, the report added. Water levels in rivers: The Dhansiri (South) at Numaligarh continued to flow above the danger mark, though no rivers have breached their Highest Flood Level (HFL) yet.

Debris, pointing toward the destruction left behind by powerful floodwaters, in Sivasagar on Sunday. (File Photo/ANI)

Also Read | Papon appeals for help for flood-hit Assam as death toll rises to 68: 'Can't imagine the situation this time' Sivasagar floods - What are people saying The flood situation in Sivasagar district continued to worsen as floodwaters entered houses and submerged roads in Naujan village. Assam State President of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Ahmed Ayubi, who visited the affected areas, told news agency ANI, "The situation is very terrible. In Sivasagar and Charaideo districts, the condition is extremely bad." "Our party workers are working everywhere. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is closely monitoring the situation, and the Chief Minister is also overseeing it," the leader added.

A local resident, Mitali Gogoi, said floodwaters entered her house and added that they do not have proper food or drinking water. "The floodwater inundated our house within hours last night. We didn't even get time to move our belongings. We don't have proper food or drinking water. We collect water from flooded roads in bottles because there is no other option. There is no place to sleep. The flood has made our lives miserable," she said, as per ANI.

A girl and her grandfather travel on a raft through floodwaters following heavy monsoon rains at a village in Sivasagar district on July 27, 2026. (File Photo/AFP)

Also Read | Deluge in Assam: Factors that led to unprecedented flooding in 2 districts Govt action, relief, and rescue The state administration has opened 184 relief camps and distribution centres. Rescue operations are also underway, with the SDRF, NDRF, and local administration deploying several boats to evacuate stranded citizens. Essential supplies: The state government is also monitoring the situation, with relief materials including rice, dal, and salt being distributed to the affected people in the high-impact zones of Sivasagar and Golaghat. Power restoration: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, in a post on X, on Sunday, had informed that power restoration work was on in a phased manner. "As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said in the post. He added that following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, Power Department teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and other affected areas. "We remain committed to restoring essential services at the earliest and ensuring every affected community returns to normalcy," he added.

Power restoration efforts following the suspension of electricity supply on Sunday. (@himantabiswa/X)