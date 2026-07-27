Papon appeals for help for flood-hit Assam as death toll rises to 68: 'Can't imagine the situation this time'

Papon is a well-known singer from Assam. He is the son of the legendary Assamese folk singer duo Khagen Mahanta and Archana Mahanta.

Papon took to his X account to share a video where he spoke directly to the camera about the devastating situation in Assam. “Firstly, thank you to everyone who contributed and helped raise more amount for Assam. I just wanted to bring to notice what's happening in Assam right now. The devastation that has happened because of the floods this year. It rains a lot here, and there are floods, but you can't imagine the situation this time. Villages are flooded, people are still homeless, hundreds of people are missing, people have lost their lives...so many animals have died. Thank you to everyone who called my team, day and night, and helped us in any way. I pray to God that the situation gets better and returns to normal soon. Whatever I can in my capacity to help, I will.”

Singer Papon has made an emotional appeal on social media for more people across the country to come forward and support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam . As per news agency PTI, the death toll in this year's floods in the state climbed to 68 with two more fatalities, while over 5.24 lakh people remained affected across five districts despite an overall improvement in the situation, officials said on Monday. (Also read: Bhumi Pednekar urges support for Assam during floods; CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, singer Nilotpal Bora thank her )

Assam CM gives update Meanwhile, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that power restoration work was on in a phased manner. "As Assam steadily recovers from the floods, power restoration efforts continue across affected districts," Sarma said in a social media post on Sunday.

He said following the precautionary suspension of electricity supply during the floods, Power Department teams have been carrying out comprehensive safety inspections while restoring power in a phased manner across Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Dhubri, Bongaigaon and other affected areas.

The Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Assam Rifles and Fire and Emergency Services have been deployed across the affected districts for large-scale rescue and relief operations.

The ASDMA said the Indian Army, along with other central and state agencies, is continuing rescue operations in flood-hit areas. “The Indian Army continues its humanitarian assistance and relief operations in flood-affected Sivasagar district. Coordinated by ASDMA, in collaboration with the District Administration and other response agencies, efforts remain focused on reaching affected communities,” the authority posted on X.

(With inputs from agencies)