Man who filmed Kate Middleton and Prince William at Windsor Farm shop reacts to conspiracy theories on social media

The man who recorded the video of Kate Middleton and Prince William at Windsor Farm shop has addressed the conspiracy theories surrounding the footage on social media. Many netizens argued that the woman in the video is not the Princess of Wales but her doppelganger. As per reports, the man slammed those conspiracy theorists and called them “delusional” This file photo shows Prince William and Kate Middleton attending an event in 2023. (AP)

40-year-old Nelson Silva told the Sun that he saw Kate Middleton with his "own eyes". "What more do you need to lay off her?" he added while talking about the conspiracy theories on social media.

Just a day earlier, Kate Middleton's doppelganger Heidi Agan also addressed the rumours that the woman in the video is actually her. She stressed that she "100 per cent" believes it is Kate Middleton. As for Agan's own whereabouts, "the most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike" said she was busy with a teaching job.

In a conversation with the Sun, Silva shared that his video should end all the "wild rumours" about Kate Middleton. He added that when he spotted the Princess of Wales at Windsor, she "looked relaxed".

"I'm not so much shocked that these comments have continued, I'm just confused how exactly they can continue," he told the Sun.

"This is a video clearly showing her and Prince William. I saw them with my own eyes. It was a completely relaxed situation," he added.

He further added, "What more do you need to lay off her? I thought after this was released, they'd go quiet. But these people are so invested in the drama now. They've put so much time and energy into these rumours and lies that they can't pull the plug".

What are these conspiracy theories about Kate Middleton on social media?

Kate Middleton's absence from public appearances since January has sparked several rumours on social media. While some expressed concern about her health, others speculated that her absence was due to the state of her marriage. A few also rumoured that Prince William is having an affair with Rose Hanbury. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley later announced through her lawyers that "the rumours are completely false".

The rumours only compounded after news agencies recalled a picture of Kate Middleton and her kids, reportedly captured by Prince William, citing that it had been manipulated.

In February, Kingston Palace stated that Kate Middleton was absent from her royal duties and public appearances due to "planned abdominal surgery."