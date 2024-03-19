Rose Hanbury breaks silence on Prince William affair rumours amid Kate Middleton absence

Rose Hanbury has addressed the rumours about her alleged affair with Prince William. As per reports, she announced through her lawyers that "the rumours are completely false". Prince William and Kate Middleton with Rose Hanbury. (Instagram)

Since the past few days, the Internet has been abuzz with speculations about Prince William and Kate Middleton's marriage amid her absence from public appearance. The whispers gained significant attention after Stephen Colbert talked about the alleged affair during the opening monologue of his show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. He also discussed the latest conspiracy theories circulating on social media about Middleton's public absence.

"The Kingdom has been all a flutter about the seeming disappearance of Kate Middleton," Colbert said in his monologue. "Well, now, internet sleuths are guessing that Kate's absence may be related to her husband, and the future King of England, William, having an affair," he added.

Who is Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury?

Lady Sarah Rose Hanbury is a member of Prince William and Kate Middleton's inner circle. Born Sarah Rose Gillian Hanbury, she is the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Her family has a deep connection with the royal family. In fact, her grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambart, was one of the bridesmaids at Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip's wedding.

What is ‘Kategate’?

Kate Middleton's month-long absence from public life has sparked wild theories, including speculations about the state of her marriage to Prince Willian. The situation got more bizarre when a picture of Kate Middleton with her kids, shared by Kensington Palace and reportedly captured by Prince Willian, was recalled by news agencies with the claim that it had been manipulated.

Addressing the controversy, Middleton later took to X and shared, "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C".