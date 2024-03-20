Kate Middleton doppelganger Heidi Agan breaks silence on rumours that she was with Prince William at Windsor Farm Shop

Kate Middleton lookalike Heidi Agan broke her silence regarding the latest rumours surrounding the royals. A conspiracy theory cropped up on social media after the Princess of Wales was spotted shopping with her husband, Prince William, at a farm shop. Many claimed that the woman shown in the clip is not Kate Middleton but her doppelganger, Heidi Agan. As per reports, Agan stressed that she "100 per cent" believes it is Kate Middleton. Social media is filled with speculations that in the latest viral royal video, the woman seen with Prince William is not Kate Middleton but her doppelganger, Heidi Agan. (AP, Instagram/@katemiddletonlookalike)

Who is Heidi Agan?

According to the professional website of Agan, she is "the most realistic Kate Middleton lookalike". She is based in the UK and has appeared across various mediums, including TV, newspapers, and media events, due to her uncanny resemblance to Kate Middleton.

Addressing the conspiracy theory about her being in a video with Prince Willian instead of Kate Middleton, Agan told the Metro that she was not in the video but was occupied with a "teaching job" elsewhere.

"There has obviously been some speculation about whether it was Kate and William in that footage and stills. In fact, my own social media has gone crazy as people think it is me, but I know it is not. I was at work at the time, so I know that is not me. I 100 per cent believe that it is Kate Middleton and William in that video," she added.

During her interview with the outlet, she also spoke about the rumours regarding Kate Middleton's absence. "So she is alive, and we can be sure about it. It has all gone too far now. It started as a joke about 'where is Kate', but now it has turned into a drama really, so it needs to stop," told Agan.

"If the surgery is something that she wanted to keep private, then they [Kensington Palace] are right not to share more details. She is a public figure but not public property, and we must respect that," she added.

Since January, Kate Middleton's absence from public appearances has caused rumours to swirl online. In February, Kingston Palace issued a statement that her absence was due to a "planned abdominal surgery." However, the netizens were not satisfied with the explanation and came up with their own theories.

While some were concerned about her health, others speculated that her absence was due to her marriage. A few accused Prince William of having an affair with Rose Hanbury, a close member of the royal couple's inner circle. Later, Rose Hanbury broke her silence and announced through her lawyers that "the rumours are completely false".

The rumours only compounded after an image of Kate Middleton with her kids, reportedly taken by Prince William, was retracted by global news agencies with the claim that it had been manipulated. The Princess of Wales later took to X to address the issue and shared that the image is a result of her "experiment with editing" like any other "amateur photographer".