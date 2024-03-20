BBC reporter claims woman in Windsor Farm video is not Kate Middleton: 'Lookalikes making mischief'

A BBC sports reporter claimed that the woman seen in a video at Windsor Farm with Prince William was not Kate Middleton. The Princess of Wales’ alleged sighting prompted chatter, with many claiming it was her body double. Her absence from the public eye prompted several speculations about her whereabouts following her abdominal surgery. A BBC reporter claimed that the woman in Windsor Farm video is not Kate Middleton, said Prince William was replaced by an "actor" (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)(AP)

The video, shared by TMZ, allegedly showed Kate and William visiting a business about a mile from their home in Windsor – Windsor Farm Store. Many onlookers claimed she looked “happy, relaxed and healthy.” Their three children were not spotted with them.

What did the BBC reporter suggest?

Now BBC’s rugby specialist Sonja McLaughlan has doubled down on the online theories. She even suggested that William may have been replaced by an actor.

McLaughlan commented on a video which compared the person in the Windsor Farm video against previous pictures of Kate. “It’s so obviously not Kate,” she wrote. “Some newspapers are reporting it as fact. But it’s not her. No conspiracy theorist but all very odd.”

She also shared the followed post on X:

(Sonja McLaughlan/X)

Kate has been in the midst of several controversies in recent months, with people discussing her planned abdominal surgery to her absence from the public eye, as well as her Mother’s Day photo row.

Several news agencies removed Kate’s Mother’s Day photo recently, claiming it had been manipulated. “At closer inspection it appears that the source has manipulated the image,” the Associated Press. According to Agence France-Presse, it was withdrawn due to “an editorial issue.”

While conspiracy theories began to float, some were afraid that something was wrong with the princess.“Something is terribly wrong,” a source close to the situation told New York Post. “The idea that Kate could not sit for one photo session tells me this is a much more dire situation than anyone knows.” Later, Kate issued an apology for the Photoshop errors.