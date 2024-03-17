Kate Middleton could address mysterious surgery soon, ‘plans’ to release new photo on…

Kate Middleton, the Princess of Wales, has not made any public appearances since undergoing planned abdominal surgery in January. However, she is expected to make one soon. Sources close to the royals suggest that the mother of three might address her recent surgery at her next public engagement. The palace may also release a new photo at the upcoming big event. FILE - Britain's Prince William, left, and Kate, Princess of Wales arrive for the Royal Ascot horse racing meeting, at Ascot Racecourse in Ascot, England, Friday, June 23, 2023. Attention on Princess Kate has reached levels not seen since she married Prince William in a fairy-tale wedding in 2011. An admission from Kate that she altered an official family photo triggered a backlash. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)(AP)

Kate Middleton could address mysterious health illness soon

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, underwent abdominal surgery on January 16 at the London Clinic before temporarily stepping down from royal duties. Details of the surgery remain private. Kensington Palace stated that she would make a comeback after Easter. However, before anything could happen, 'missing' conspiracy theories started making waves on the internet. It only worsened when the family portrait released on Mother's Day was brutally scrutinised worldwide by the media and public for being heavily manipulated. Now, sources close to Kate and Prince William, via Sunday Times, have said that the couple plans to have a public engagement soon to address these issues.

As per the source who spoke to the Sunday Times, “They are at their most open when out interacting with members of the public and I can see a world in which the princess might discuss her recovery out on engagements. If she was going to do it, that’s how she would do it.”

In regards to the timeline of public engagement, Kate’s friend reportedly told the newspaper that “they will want to be clear and more open, but they’ll do it when they feel ready. I would expect that to be her instinct and it will be her call. They’re not going to be rushed.”

Kate Middleton intends to release new family portrait

The photoshop scandal didn’t just lead to ‘missing’ conspiracy theories, it also sparked marriage speculation and strained relations between Princess Catherine and Prince William. Some even speculated the ‘cheating’ angle while others noted that Kate didn’t appear to have her wedding ring on. Even though this has been a stormy time for the royal family, it’s expected that they’ll continue to release a new photo to celebrate their children’s birthdays. Prince Louis will be celebrating his birthday on April 23.

It's said that the Princess won't go back to her main duties until after April 17. This is when her three children will go back to Lambrook School near Ascot after their Easter break. Kate issued a public apology earlier this week after a 'kill' notice was issued for her family portrait with her three children. A source close to the couple claimed that Kate's only blunder was failing to tell her team that she edited the photos herself.